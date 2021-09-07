Meanwhile, the offline process of allotment of schools for Classes 9,10 and 12 has been extended

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has begun the admission process for government schools for classes 6-10 and 12. The offline admission process will continue till 20 September and the schools will be allotted by 30 September.

IMPORTANT NOTIFICATION#DelhiGovtSchools have started the offline admission process for classes 6th - 10th & 12th. Students seeking admission may visit nearby schools. Last date to apply ~ Sept 20, 2021 Allotment of School ~ By Sep 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/3Udz0bgnkJ — DIRECTORATE OF EDUCATION Delhi (@Dir_Education) September 7, 2021

As per the notice, the offline process of school allotment for classes 9, 10, and 12 was extended as it was noticed that some parents could not get their wards registered for admission.

For Classes 10 and 12, the applicant or their parents can get the process started by applying manually for admission at any school near to their residence till 20 September. The concerned Head of School (HoS) will verify the application and forward it to the concerned DDE zone by 21 September. After that, the DDE will allot the schools to candidates and display the list in the zonal office by 24 September.

The list will also be forwarded to the heads of the allotted schools who will provisionally admit the candidates till 30 September.

For Class 9, the applicant will get themselves registered at the nearest school of their choice. The HoS will submit the applications online, after which the registration form will be reflected under the cluster level. The last date of allotment at the cluster level is 23 September, while the Zonal Level Admission Committee will allot schools by 24 September.

The HoS will contact the candidates and ensure that the admissions have been completed by 30 September.

For Classes 6-8, the admissions will be allowed in the age-appropriate class, according to the Right to Education Act (RTE) throughout the session, like the previous year. No candidate shall be denied admission. The candidates have to register themselves manually at the nearest school, after which the same process will be followed as mentioned above.

Schools have been instructed to guide students and parents in contacting the DDE (Zone) to prevent delay in admission and get the candidate admitted till 30 September.