Adil Bashir, Jammu and Kashmir policeman who deserted the force with eight weapons in Srinagar, joins Hizbul Mujahideen

A special police officer (SPO) who deserted the force and decamped with eight weapons from the official residence of a PDP MLA, has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen as his photographs with the top commanders of the militant outfit have gone viral on social media.

A police official said they have taken cognisance of the photographs but refused to comment any further on the issue.

SPO Adil Bashir fled with seven AK rifles and a pistol from the residence of PDP legislator Aijaz Ahmad Mir from Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar on Friday.

Bashir's pictures posing with two guns along with four militants of Hizbul Mujahideen, including the outfit's top commander in the valley Zeenat-ul-Islam, have gone viral on social networking sites.

The photograph has been taken in an orchard at an undisclosed location.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Saturday said the SPO was in touch with militants before looting the weapons and police had got some leads over the connections of the SPO and were working on them to solve the case.

“The SPO was in touch with the militants and has stolen weapons on their directions. We have got some leads and we are working on those,” Singh had told reporters at Bandipora in north Kashmir.

He said stringent action will be taken against those whose did not do their duty responsibly which led to the incident.

"Those who have not done their duty with responsibility, will be dealt with strictly,” the DGP said.