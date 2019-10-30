Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Narendra Modi, asks for all-party delegation to be sent to Kashmir in wake of deaths of Bengali labourers

New Delhi: Member of Parliament (MP) and Leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to send an all-party delegation to Kashmir Valley to assess the situation on-ground.

His letter to the prime minister comes in the wake of the killing of five migrant labourers by terrorists on Tuesday. All the deceased belonged to Chowdhury's home district, Murshidabad.

AR Chowdhary, Congress writes to PM Modi in connection with the death of 5 labours from Murshidabad, who were killed by terrorists in Kulgam (J&K), yesterday. The letter states 'I urge your office further to extend financial support to victims' families from your relief fund.' pic.twitter.com/BVT5ZoA6eF — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

"This is in connection with the unfortunate incident that took place yesterday in the Valley where 5 innocent countrymen were ambushed by terrorists. All the deceased persons are from Bengal and from my home District Murshidabad. I have already written to the Home Minister in detail and suggested certain measures that can be taken in this connection, a copy of the said letter is annexed hereto for your ready reference," said Chowdhury in his letter to Modi.

"I would urge before you sir to consider my suggestion and send an all-party delegation to the valley to assess the situation there," it read. He also urged Modi to extend financial support to the victim's families from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

On Tuesday, five labourers from Murshidabad were shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

