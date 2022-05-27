ADGPI-Indian Army tweets picture of soldiers from snow-covered battleground, internet reacts

In the image, the uniformed personnel can be seen targeting something with their fighter guns. Twitter users have hailed the jawans and appreciated them for their service to the nation.

Surviving cold Weather Conditions is not an easy task. The weather in higher reaches is harsher, with the Temperature reaching the sub-zero level. It’s hard to even imagine going out in such extreme weather conditions and there are fears of even freezing to death.

In such a tough situation, soldiers of the Indian Army are busy guarding the country with an unflinching resolve to protect the borders of India.

An image posted by Additional Directorate General of Public Information on Twitter shows the army personnel in action in a snow-covered area.

Have a look at the post here:

<

“Quartered in snow, silent to remain, when the bugle calls, they rise and march again.”#FearlessFriday#IndianArmy#InStrideWithTheFuture pic.twitter.com/Er5LQk3fd9 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 27, 2022

The post was captioned, “Quartered in snow, silent to remain, when the bugle calls, they rise and march again. #FearlessFriday #IndianArmy #InStrideWithTheFuture”

In the image, the uniformed personnel can be seen targeting something with their fighter guns. Twitter users have hailed the jawans and appreciated them for their service to the nation.

Reacting to the image a user wrote “Jai hind.......Jai jawan.......”

Jai hind.......

Jai jawan....... — Verma Raj.k.b .Rajkishor soni.IAS.🇮🇳 (@VermaRajkb1) May 27, 2022

“ Here Great courage and Fortitude is the norm “ — ravinder bhandari 🇮🇳 (@payyaboy) May 27, 2022

Another wrote, “Jai Ho 😊👍👍👍 Sir... a layman's question... how come the soldiers are not wearing appropriate camouflage for snowy terrain?”

Jai Ho 😊👍👍👍 Sir... a layman's question... how come the soldiers are not wearing appropriate camouflage for snowy terrain? — Dr Charuhas #Wanderlust (@charuhasmujumd1) May 27, 2022

To this, an official replied, "Sir it’s snow in the jungle area … the coat is reversible with the white colour on the inner side."

The borders around Kashmir have always been of top priority considering the sensitivity of the region with regular encounters, enforcing the need for the best of the security arrangements.