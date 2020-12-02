Acts of State terrorism by a racist regime being justified: Iran Embassy on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassination

'Iran is a responsible member of IAEA as well as the NPT which has committed itself to peaceful use of nuclear technology,' writes its embassy in India

Editor's note: On Monday and in the aftermath of the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Firstpost published an article that argued that India must celebrate its covert mission successes, and asserted, "[Lord] Krishna would have approved. And so do an increasing number of people who value the freedom and sovereignty of this great land". The following is the Iranian Embassy in India's response to the article:

Dear Sir/Madam,

On Monday, 29 November, 2020, an article entitled 'Is India morally ready to nurture and celebrate Mossad-like hit squads?', written by Abhijit Majumder, was published on your website. Given the false and baseless accusation of the writer against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the martyr Professor Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which is truly regrettable, the Iranian embassy in New Delhi wishes to strongly reject the hate speech propositions and pejorative method used to misinform the public, to admire and justify acts of State terrorism by a racist regime in a such rude way which is against the Indian philosophy of non-violence and coexistence principles.

We expect that the media, particularly Firstpost shall not allow such conflict-inciting writers who have no intention other than undermining peace and stability through pushing acts of violence among countries, to justify State-sponsored terrorism and to legitimise the criminal acts of brutal regimes such as Israel which since its illegal formation has had no fruition except wars, terror, occupation, mass execution of civilians and denial of all basic human rights in particular for the Palestinians.

Iranian people are always highly proud of supporting the Palestinians, who have been fighting for their legitimate rights against occupation and oppression for many decades. Those who are critical of Iran’s efforts in its peaceful nuclear programme must have a look at the Zionist regime's mass destruction and nuclear weapons programme which is far beyond any internationally recognized commitments, monitoring and inspections.

Iran is a responsible member of IAEA as well as the NPT which has committed itself to peaceful use of nuclear technology. Iran is the only country in the world which has voluntarily admitted the most stringent monitoring and inspection regime under IAEA and this together with its peaceful nature of its nuclear activities have been recognised frequently by IAEA in its various decisions and resolutions in recent years.

The embassy wishes to reiterate once again that Fakhrizadeh who was mercilessly assassinated on last Friday was a great national hero and a prestigious Iranian scientist whose role in promoting science and development in particular nuclear medicine and designing innovative ways and means of fighting the coronavirus pandemic was undeniable. His memory will stay with the Iranian nation and his path to serve humanity would continue forever.

Best Regards,

Media Section,

Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran