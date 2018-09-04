Actor Mohanlal meets Narendra Modi, says PM offered to participate in global Malayalee round table for 'new Kerala'

New Delhi: Popular actor Mohanlal met prime minister Narendra Modi to brief him about the social work his organisation is carrying out. The prime minister said it was wonderful meeting the actor on Monday.

"His humility is endearing. His wide range of social service initiatives are commendable and extremely inspiring," Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

Sharing details of his meeting with the prime minister, the actor said on his Facebook page that he briefed him about ViswaSanthi Foundation and its multi-faceted social initiatives.

"He has assured all support and offered to participate in the 'global Malayalee round table' that can formulate futuristic solutions for a new Kerala," he wrote. He said the prime minister's Office also appreciated the organisation's vision to set up a cancer care centre to cater to the needs of the underprivileged.