Actor Arya Banerjee's death was not homicide, Kolkata Police says after autopsy report

Arya Banerjee's autopsy reports reveal actor was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver and had consumed alcohol before passing away

Days after model and actress Arya Banerjee was found dead in her Kolkata residence, police have ruled out the possibility of homicide. As per the post-mortem report, Kolkata police has confirmed that no foul play was involved in her death.

Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma told news agency Indo Asian News Service that Banerjee was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver and she had consumed alcohol before passing away. He said: "It was not a case of homicide. Alcohol was found in her stomach at the time of her death”.

Banerjee used to stay alone at her Jodhpur Park residence along with her pet. When the maid could not get in touch with her, she had asked the actress’ neighbours to help, who also failed to obtain any response from her. Following this, the police were called to the spot who had to break the door of the actress’ third-floor apartment. The official statements by neighbours have revealed the actress did not like mixing up with people and kept to herself.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination and a forensic team collected samples from her room. However, after an initial investigation, any possibility of homicide has been ruled out.

The 33-year-old model-actress has worked in many Bollywood films, including Dibakar Banerjee's LSD: Love Sex AurDhoka (2010) and Vidya Balan-starrer Dirty Picture (2011). She had also appeared in some of the episodes of crime show Savdhaan India. Banerjee, whose original name was Debdatta Banerjee, was the daughter of late sitar maestro Pandit Nikhil Bandyopadhyay.