Activists raise concern over proposed nuclear plant in Madhya Pradesh's Chutka, say villagers being exploited

New Delhi: Activists and villagers raised their concerns over a proposed nuclear power plant in Chutka in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, saying it would destroy nature and take away their homeland. In 2009, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL) has decided to set up the atomic station in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh to generate 1,400 MW power.

Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) is the nodal agency to facilitate the execution of the project. The villagers claimed they have been protesting for the past nine years over the atomic power plant and when they did not relent, compensation was put into their accounts forcefully. "MPPGCL forcefully put the compensation amount in our bank accounts and took our Aadhaar copies from the bank. We have written to the bank to remove their money," said Meera Bai, a resident of Chutka.

Another resident, Dadu Lal Kudape, said they visited other villages where nuclear plants would be coming up and they found contaminated water and polluted environment. "We do not want the same things to happen to us," he said. Padmini Ghosh, Women's Regional Network India Coordinator, said if European countries are dismantling nuclear power plants, India is building them.

"We need to review nuclear policy and install renewable energy plants," Ghosh said.

Raj Kumar Sinha, activist working with the villagers, said they are being exploited and no amount of money could compensate for their land. "These people are nature lovers. They can't be bought with money," he said. The Women's Regional Network said a total of 17,000 people would be displaced if the plant comes up.