Activists Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha named joint winners of new 2020 Shakti Bhatt Prize
While Teltumbde has authored over two dozen books, Navlakha wrote Days and Nights in the Heartland of Rebellion in 2012 and retired as editorial consultant of the Economic & Political Weekly.
Activists Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha have been named the joint winners of this year's revamped Shakti Bhatt Prize, formerly known as the Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize. While Teltumbde has authored over two dozen books, Navlakha wrote Days and Nights in the Heartland of Rebellion in 2012 and retired as editorial consultant of the Economic & Political Weekly.
Published in 2018, Teltumbde's The Radical in Ambedkar: Critical Reflections, established BR Ambedkar as the most powerful advocate of equality and fraternity in modern India, whereas in Days and Nights in the Heartland of Rebellion, Navlakha presented an account of the fortnight he spent in Bastar, where the Maoists run their people’s government, the Jantana Sarkar.
Additionally, the Shakti Bhatt Foundation announced that Teltumbde's award will be collected by his wife, Rama Teltumbde, who is the grand-daughter of BR Ambedkar. The award includes a trophy and cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.
Both Teltumbde and Navlakha were arrested on 14 April this year in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case which was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the Centre in January.
The activists were booked initially by Pune Police following violence that erupted at Koregaon-Bhima there. According to police, the activists made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meet held in Pune on 31 December, 2017, which triggered violence the next day.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Understanding and unlearning ableism is an ongoing process and one we must work on day-to-day
"Ableism is violence," as Lydia XZ Brown notes.
As COVID-19 brings uncertainty, stress for teachers, it's time we foster mechanisms that support them
With the changing face of educational systems and processes, it is important to acknowledge the systemic and structural underpinnings of teacher and educator stress that are very unique to this time period.
Following JK Rowling's essay, Harry Potter fan sites distance from author, reject transphobic beliefs
Harry Potter fan websites The Leaky Cauldron and Mugglenet distance from author JK Rowling, using their platforms to 'counteract the harm she has caused'