Act fast to stop Maratha quota stir from becoming Naxal movement, says NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale to Maharashtra govt

Pune: If the Maharashtra government failed to act swiftly, the Maratha quota stir might turn into a "Naxal movement" in no time, NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale said in Pune on Sunday. He expressed apprehension that the situation might spiral out of control if the BJP-led government continued to drag its feet on the issue, as the youth are in no mood to listen. The Maratha royal said the government, bureaucracy and judiciary could sit together and come out with a solution to resolve the issue.

"Today, the (Maratha) youth is fighting for justice and if they failed to get it, they will take the law in their hands...so do not let this agitation go the way of a Naxal movement, because if the decision is not taken immediately, it will not take much time for this agitation to go the way of a Naxal movement," Bhosale said while appealing to the government. He also appealed to the community members to desist from resorting to violence or committing suicide for the quota cause. Bhosale, who represents Satara Lok Sabha seat, was speaking at the Maratha Arakshan convention held on Sunday to chalk out a strategy for the August 9 protests for the quota demand.

The Maratha community has been demanding 16 percent quota in government jobs and education under the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category. Maratha groups had in July observed bandhs in Mumbai and rest of the state for the demand and held violent agitations. The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), an umbrella organisation of various Maratha bodies, had last week warned the state government of fresh wave of protests from 9 August, if it fails to grant the quota by 7 August. "Today's meeting was conveyed to discuss the further course of action and an appeal was made to the youth not to resort to the violence and not to take law into their hands and not to take any drastic steps such as suicide," the MP said.

Bhosale said a memorandum for expediting the process of granting reservation to the Marathas would be forwarded to the state government soon. He said the sentiments of the Maratha community are running high for the quota.

Meanwhile, the Maratha Yuva Kranti (MYK)announced lending of its support to the 9 August stir. MYK leader Nitin Deshmukh said in Mumbai that a large section of the society as well as various political parties have collectively decided to back the upcoming agitation. "We held a meeting at suburban Ghatkopar and took a collective decision to lend our all-out support to the statewide agitation and to implement the decision taken by the central Maratha morcha leadership effectively," Deshmukh said. He said the protesters will ensure that the 9 August agitation passes off peacefully. "We have submitted our proposal to senior leaders (of Maratha morcha) that this government should be forced to take the decision by the winter session of the legislature, or else we will not let the House function. We will protest at the Manrtalaya," Deshmukh said.