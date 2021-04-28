ACJ 2021 application submission date extended till 14 May; check admission schedule on asianmedia.org
Candidates will receive the details about the online examination via an email between 19 and 21 May
The last date of the application process 2021 has been extended by the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) to 14 May due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country. Candidates, who were not able to submit the online application form, can now apply by visiting the official website - asianmedia.org.
As per the website, “In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation the deadline for receipt of applications has been extended to 14 May, 2021”.
Candidates must be graduate in any discipline or must be in their final year and are waiting for the results.
Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:
Step 1: Go to the official website - asianmedia.org
Step 2: Click on the’ ACJ 2021 Application’ link on the homepage
Step 3: Look for the ‘Online’ tab and complete the registrations process
Step 4: Complete the online application form correctly and submit the fee as required
Step 5: Finally, click on the final submission tab
Here’s the direct link to the application form
While filling in the form, candidates need to submit all the personal and academic details in the relevant fields of the ACJ 2021 application. Meanwhile, the institute also asked all candidates to submit valid documents which are:
- scanned copies of the mark sheets
- photographs
- signature of the candidate to verify the details that have been entered in the application form of ACJ 2021
- Candidates must complete the submission of the application form by paying Rs 2,360 online (which is inclusive of GST)
The date of the entrance exam remains unchanged (23 May). Candidates will receive the details about the online examination via an email between 19 and 21 May. After the test, an online interview will be conducted on 27 and 29 May, while the result will be released on 31 May.
