ACET 2021: Institute of Actuaries of India begins registration for entrance exam on actuariesindia.org

The last date to apply for the ACET exam is 24 February pm and the exam will be conducted from 23 March to 8 April, 2021

ACET 2021: The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) has started the registration process for the ACET 2021 March exam. Candidates wishing to apply for the Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) can visit the official site of IAI at actuariesindia.org and get themselves registered.

As per the official notice released by the institute, the last date to apply for ACET is 24 February till 3 pm and the exam will be conducted from 23 March to 8 April, 2021. The entrance test will be in online mode and candidates can appear for the exam from their homes. The notification also lists all the technical appliances and requirements which the candidates must go through.

The IAI will be issuing the online admit cards for the entrance test in the month of March, days before the beginning of the exams.

Candidates will have to score at least 50 percent marks in the test to become qualified.

Explaining the pattern of the question paper, the report added that it will come with 70 multiple choice questions (MCQs) for 100 marks. As many as five subjects will make up for the paper.

While Mathematics will have a weightage of 30 marks, Statistics will also be of 30 marks. English and Data interpretation will both have 15 marks worth of questions each and there are 10 marks allotted for logical reasoning. Of the 70 questions, 45 will be for one mark and 20 for two marks. The rest five questions will be for three marks.

Reports also said that candidates outside India can also apply for the ACET March exams. They will also have to visit the official website in order to get themselves registered.

Once a candidate has been successfully registered, they are advised to visit the website under the member login section to get information regarding the exam.