Accused in BRD Medical College encephalitis tragedy, Kafeel Khan's brother shot at in Gorakhpur

The brother of Dr Kafeel Khan, an accused in the BRD Medical College case involving the death of 63 children in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, was shot at allegedly by some unidentified bike-borne miscreants on Sunday night.

Kashif Jameel, 34, was rushed to a private nursing home where his condition was stated to be stable, the police said.

“Around 11 pm, in the Humayunpur north area near the JP hospital in Gorakhpur, some bike-borne miscreants shot at Kashif Jameel. He sustained injuries on his right upper arm, neck, and chin," Kotwali police station Inspector Ghanshyam Tiwari said.

"He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. No complaint has been given so far," the officer said.

On Monday morning, Dr Kafeel, released a video on Twitter, saying that he will not bend. IN the video, he can be heard describing his borther's injury, and criticising the law and order situation in the state.

"First, I thank everyone. Because of their good wishes, the operation was successful. The bullets have been removed. He is in ICU. He is fine. He was shot at thrice," he said.

According to Dr Kafeel, Jameel was shot at just 500 meteres away from where was Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was put up. "Two people came in a scooty. They shot at him and ran away," he added.

In the video, Dr Kafeel also accused the police of causing unnecessary delay in treatment. "First they insisted on taking him to Sadar Hospital for medicolegal and then for a second medicolegal at the BRD Medical College. When we resisted, five jeeps of policemen came and forcefully escorted us to the medical college. The police wasted precious time from 10 pm to 2.30 am," he added.

Dr Kafeel has been accused of stealing oxygen cylinders from BRD Medical College when several children died due to lack of oxygen on 11-12 August 2017. He was granted bail in April 2018. According to reports, insufficient evidence against the doctor had to led to bail.

