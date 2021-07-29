These new initiatives will mark a significant step towards realisation of the goals of NEP 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address policymakers in the domain of education and skill development, students, teachers across the country on Thursday via video =0conferencing to mark the completion of one year of reforms under the National Education Policy 2020.

These initiatives will mark a significant step towards the realisation of the goals of NEP 2020. The NEP 2020 is the guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and building strong foundations for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

This is the Centre's first education policy of the 21st Century and replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986. Built on the foundational pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability, this policy is aligned to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and global knowledge superpower by making both school and college education more holistic, flexible, multidisciplinary, suited to 21st Century needs and aimed at bringing out the unique capabilities of each student.

The prime minister will also launch multiple initiatives in the education sector. They are:

Academic Bank of Credit: The Academic Bank of Credit will provide multiple entry and exit options for students in higher education.

Engineering programmes in regional languages: From now on first-year engineering programmes in regional languages and guidelines for Internationalization of Higher Education will be available.

Vidya Pravesh: Vidya Pravesh is a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students.

Indian Sign Language: Indian Sign Language will be included as a subject at the secondary level

NISHTHA 2.0: NISHTHA 2.0 is an integrated programme of teacher training designed by NCERT.

SAFAL: SAFAL is Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels, a competency-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools

Artificial Intelligence: A website dedicated to Artificial Intelligence will also be launched by the prime minister.

National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF): The event will witness the launch of NDEAR and NETF.