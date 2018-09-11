ABVP election campaigners ransack Delhi's Zakir Hussain College; students demand action against perpetrators

New Delhi: A group of election campaigners of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday ran amok on the premises of Delhi's Zakir Hussain College, wielding sticks and raising slogans, and breaking flower-pots and furniture, allegedly because they were denied entry by the college guard.

Struck by the unruliness of the ABVP activists, students of the college picketed outside the college and demanded action against the hooliganism.

"This all began when ABVP candidate Shakti Singh forcibly entered the college with 50-100 of his friends and started ransacking property. To protect ourselves we left the college and later picketed on road for hours demanding action," Anoop, a student of the college, told IANS.

A video shared by some student activists showed hundreds of men running wild inside the college, with some of them brandishing sticks and using them on furniture, notice boards and other installations in the college.

This video clearly shows ABVP VP candidate (white shirt with garland) with his gundas on a rampage in Zakir Hussain College today. Students were beaten up wth bats, rods and bricks. He must be expelled from DU & his nomination must be canceled. #CancelABVPNomination #BoycottABVP pic.twitter.com/3zYDhEVF6O — Ruchi Gupta (@guptar) September 10, 2018

Deputy Commissioner of Police in central Delhi, Manjeet Randhawa, denied receiving any complaint from the college. "We haven't received any complaint from the college authorities, but we have deployed force around the college to prevent any breakouts of violence," he said.

Shakti Singh is the vice presidential candidate from the ABVP for the Delhi University Students Union polls.