ABVP activists stage protest in Delhi to demand sacking of NSUI leader accused of molesting girl in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a protest in Delhi against Congress's student outfit National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and demanded sacking of a leader, who has been accused of molesting a girl in Chhattisgarh.

The activists alleged that they were "lathicharged" by police, an allegation that was denied by senior Delhi Police officers. "Around 10 protesters were detained as they tried to jump over the barricade raised near NSUI office. No lathicharge happened," said a senior officer.

This is very "shameful" for the students' politics. The female members of NSUI should support the victim, ABVP leader Saurabh Sharma said. "We were lathi charged resulting in injuries to 2-3 activists," he alleged. The detained protesters were released from the Parliament Street police station later on.