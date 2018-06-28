Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

ABVP activists stage protest in Delhi to demand sacking of NSUI leader accused of molesting girl in Chhattisgarh

India Press Trust of India Jun 28, 2018 11:12:36 IST

New Delhi: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a protest in Delhi against Congress's student outfit National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and demanded sacking of a leader, who has been accused of molesting a girl in Chhattisgarh.

A file image of members of ABVP. AFP

A file image of members of ABVP. AFP

The activists alleged that they were "lathicharged" by police, an allegation that was denied by senior Delhi Police officers. "Around 10 protesters were detained as they tried to jump over the barricade raised near NSUI office. No lathicharge happened," said a senior officer.

This is very "shameful" for the students' politics. The female members of NSUI should support the victim, ABVP leader Saurabh Sharma said.  "We were lathi charged resulting in injuries to 2-3 activists," he alleged. The detained protesters were released from the Parliament Street police station later on.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 11:12 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores