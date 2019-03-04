ABVP activists force Karnataka professor to kneel, apologise for FB post praising Imran Khan, condemning BJP over Balakot air strike

A college professor in Karnataka was allegedly forced to kneel down and apologise on Sunday for praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media. The incident took place at the BLDEA's VP Dr PG Halakatti College of Engineering and Technology in the Vijayapura district of Karnataka.

According to reports, Sandeep Wathar, the civil engineering professor, praised Imran for releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and also accused the BJP government of creating a war-like situation in the country in a Facebook post. Wathar also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even called Pakistan an intelligent nation, The Times of India reported. He was later made to delete the post.

Enraged over his statement, ABVP activists forced Wathar to apologise and kneel down with his hands folded, while also demanding his resignation. According to the reports, the professor was asked by the college management to apologise as ABVP activists began a demonstration. Reportedly, the ABVP workers even made Wathar promise that he would not post such comments on social media again.

However, the police refused to look into the incident as the professor did not lodge any complaint with them. Meanwhile, ABVP members insisted on police lodging a suo motu complaint against the professor.

The college authorities, on the hand, have decided to meet on Tuesday to look into the matter and take appropriate action, The Times of India report said. ABVP leaders Sachin Bagewadi, Kalmesh Sahukar, Vinod Maniwaddar, Basavaraj Lagali and others led the protests, the report stated.

ABVP Karnataka, however, tweeted in response to the video of the incident shared by journalist Samar Harlarnkar and said that the lecturer gave an "anti-national" statement which was condemned by the student community.

Being responsible student wing we always stands with National Security, lecturer of particular college gave a Anti National statement which was condemned by student community. #NationFirst — ABVP Karnataka (@ABVPKarnataka) March 3, 2019

The college in question is run by a society owned by Karnataka home minister and Congress leader MB Patil, who also serves on its board of governors, said reports.

