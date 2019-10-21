You are here:
Aarey Colony protests: SC says it isn't stopping work on Mumbai Metro car shed, but seeks status report on tree felling, transplantation

India Press Trust of India Oct 21, 2019 16:32:38 IST

  • Supreme Court on Monday said it is not stopping the construction of the Metro shed project in Mumbai's prominent green lung Aarey Colony

  • Bench of justices sought a status report with pictures on plantation, transplantation, and felling of trees in the Aarey colony area

  • The top court posted the matter for further hearing in November

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is not stopping the construction of the Metro shed project in Mumbai's prominent green lung Aarey Colony.

File image of the Supreme Court of India. Reuters

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta sought a status report with pictures on plantation, transplantation, and felling of trees in the Aarey colony area of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the civic body BMC, assured the bench that no further tree felling is being done in Aarey colony and complete status quo is being maintained following apex court's last order.

The top court posted the matter for further hearing in November.

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 16:32:38 IST

