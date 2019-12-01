Aarey Colony protests in Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray orders withdrawal of all cases against protesters

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that he has ordered the withdrawal all cases filed against environmentalists during the agitations against the construction of Aarey metro car shed.

"I have ordered that the cases filed against many environmentalists, during the agitation against Aarey metro car shed work be taken back. There will be no more cases against anyone now," Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai.

Earlier on Friday, an order to stop the work on the Aarey metro car shed project was passed by the newly formed government led by Thackeray.

"I have ordered to stop the work of Aarey metro car shed project today. Metro work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut," he had said at a press conference.

Back in October, the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony had drawn a wedge between former allies BJP and Shiv Sena, with then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis pushing for the project and Thackeray-led party coming out in protest against the proposed car shed.

