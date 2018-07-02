AAPs' statehood demand for Delhi attempt to divert people's attention from failures of govt, says BJP

New Delhi: Hitting out at the AAP, which plans to launch a "movement" from Tuesday demanding full statehood status for Delhi, the BJP on Monday accused it of trying to "divert" people's attention from the "failures" of its government in the national capital. "BJP is trying to tell the people that full statehood demand by Kejriwal government is aimed at diverting the attention of people from its failure to deliver in the areas of water and power supply, transportation, education and health," a statement issued by the Delhi BJP read.

The party also claimed that a survey on social media by a Delhi BJP general secretary has revealed that "95 per cent respondents" believe that the AAP's full statehood demand was an attempt to divert attention from "failures" of its government.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal said that his party will "actively" use social media to "expose" the Arvind Kejriwal government. He claimed that in the survey being conducted by him on Twitter, there were 8,600 respondents till 7 pm on Monday.