AAP MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa, who was assaulted by mining mafia, rejects charge of extortion

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa on Saturday rejected the accusation of "extorting" money from those who had attacked him two days ago in Rupnagar district and said he was ready for a CBI probe into it.

Talking to reporters in Chandigarh on Saturday, Sandoa maintained that illegal mining was taking place at a village near Nurpur Bedi where he had gone to expose such activities.

Sandoa, who represents Rupnagar in the Assembly, also accused the district administration of closing its eyes to "rampant" illegal mining.

"I was not given any money (as claimed by accused Ajwinder Singh). I challenge him to prove that I had

taken money from him," Sandoa told reporters.

"If I had to collect money, then why would I take media along with me on that day? The matter can be inquired into by CBI and I am ready for it," said Sandoa.

The accused, Ajwinder Singh, and his family had reportedly alleged that the AAP MLA had been demanding money from them while accusing him of indulging in illegal mining. The family had also alleged that the MLA had already taken Rs five lakh from them.

The opposition Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded a judicial probe into the attack on the AAP legislator and alleged that attackers were AAP supporters who protested against alleged "extortions" by Sandoa.

Sandoa was injured after being allegedly attacked at village Beinhara near Nurpur Bedi in Rupnagar district when the legislator had gone to a quarry to verify the reports of illegal sand mining.

Ajwinder Singh and his accomplices allegedly attacked him. Sandoa was then admitted to PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh. Sandoa said that he had nothing to do with the mafia, rather he was always against illegal mining mafia. "I will never allow illegal mining in my area," he said.

On the mining department not finding any illegal mining at Beinhara and Harsa Bela sand quarries, Sandoa said that the sand quarry was legal. "But mining was taking place in water and the excavation was very deep. Mining was being done in an illegal manner," he claimed. "The administration is not taking any action against illegal mining," he added.