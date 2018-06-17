You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

AAP march: Delhi Metro shuts five stations as party announces protest march to PM's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg

India Indo-Asian News Service Jun 17, 2018 15:29:17 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Metro will keep five stations in the heart of Delhi shut on Sunday as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

As advised by police, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp first closed entry and exit at Lok Kalyan Marg station from 12 noon. The Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Janpath stations were also shut from 2 pm.

The interchange service will, however, be available at the Central Secretariat station.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet colleagues has been camping at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's house for almost a week to demand that Baijal issue a directive to civil servants who the AAP leader says are on de facto strike.

Not getting any response from the L-G, the AAP announced a march to Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg starting from Mandi House at 4 pm on Sunday.

Click here for live updates on AAP's march to PM's residence


Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 15:29 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See

No Live Matches




Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores