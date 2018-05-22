You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

AAP govt calls special Assembly session from 6 to 8 June to debate full statehood for Delhi

India PTI May 22, 2018 20:46:23 IST

New Delhi: Amid a tussle between the Lt Governor and the AAP dispensation over a range of issues, the city government has revived its demand for full statehood to Delhi, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday announcing a special three-day session of the Assembly on the issue next month.

Manish Sisodia

File image of Manish Sisodia. PTI

He said that the session will be held on 6-8 June to discuss and decide the demand of full statehood.

"Delhi Assembly's 3-days special session of on 6, 7 & 8 June to discuss and decide on the 'demand of full statehood' for Delhi," Sisodia tweeted.

"People of Delhi cannot be denied their rights. Looking forward to meaningful debates," he said in another tweet.

The ruling AAP has been at loggerheads with Lt Governor Anil Baijal, accusing him of working as a stumbling block in its initiatives such as the CCTV camera project and doorstep ration delivery scheme.

A draft Bill for full statehood to Delhi was prepared by the Kejriwal government two years ago but the matter lingered on without any conclusion.

The draft Bill, unveiled in May 2016, envisaged complete administrative power, including police, law and order and land to the Delhi government, while leaving governance of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area with the Union government.

Granting full statehood to the national capital is one of the major electoral promises of the AAP, in the absence of which it has frequently clashed with the BJP-led Centre over matters of jurisdiction since assuming office in 2015.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 20:46 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores