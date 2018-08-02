AAP government must introduce bill in Assembly on illegal immigrants in Delhi, says BJP MLA

New Delhi: Amid a raging debate over the NRC exercise in Assam, the BJP Thursday asked the AAP government to clarify its stand on illegal immigrants in Delhi and demanded that it brings a Bill on the issue in the Assembly session starting next week.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said the Delhi government should scrutinise the voters' list and that of ration card holders to identify illegal immigrants living in the city.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should clarify his stand on the issue of illegal immigrants in Delhi and his government must bring a Bill in the Assembly for their identification, prevention of settlement and expulsion," Gupta said.

Claiming that there were four lakh fake ration card holders, of which cards of 2.5 lakh had been cancelled by the government, he said the remaining beneficiaries should also be scrutinised to identify the illegal immigrants.

Gupta also demanded revival of the illegal immigrants cells at the offices of deputy commissioners of police that were closed down six years ago. The cells were constituted in 2003.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari wrote to Kejriwal asking that he should pay attention to the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in the national capital, claiming some of them had also obtained Aadhaar and ration cards.

"Illegal immigrants should be identified and strict action should be taken against them," Tiwari said.

Wednesday, Tiwari wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, seeking action against illegal immigrants in Delhi on the lines of Assam and other states.