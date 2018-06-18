live

AAP Dharna Updates: Manish Sisodia calls for meeting between govt and IAS officers to end stalemate

Manish Sisodia called for a meeting between government and IAS officers to end the stalemate.

FP Staff June 18, 2018 21:00:46 IST
Auto refresh feeds
AAP Dharna Updates: Manish Sisodia calls for meeting between govt and IAS officers to end stalemate

Highlights

20:17 (ist)

What is the reason for L-G to not meet Delhi CM, asks RJD's Tejashwi Yadav
20:01 (ist)

AAP leader Saurabh questions absence of food commissioner at the meeting
19:53 (ist)

Manish Sisodia writes to L-G, calls for meeting between all elected government and IAS officers
19:45 (ist)

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari visits Delhi Secretariat to meet BJP leaders and IAS officers
18:01 (ist)

CPI leader D Raja slams the Delhi L-G and PM Modi, says Congress should have supported democratic values

Tamil Nadu CPI leader D Raja slams the Delhi L-G and PM Modi saying, "This is the most unprecedented and arrogant display by the L-G and PM. The Congress being a pan-India party should have stood for democratic values. They should answer as to why they're not."
17:19 (ist)

Arvind Kejriwal thanks Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Ram Gopal Yadav for support
17:12 (ist)

 Environment Department meeting on air pollution was attended by all officers
17:10 (ist)

SP leader Ramgopal Yadav appeals to PM Modi, L-G to pay heed to what Delhi govt is saying

Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramgopal Yadav met Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodiya in Lok Nayak Hospital on Monday. Speaking to the media after the visit he said that it is unheard of in any Democracy that IAS officers go on strike. "Aren't provisions of laws relating to their service applicable on them. It can easily be understood from where they derive their strength. He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the L-G to pay heed to what the Delhi government is saying to prevent unwanted conflicts. (Inputs by Kangkan Acharyya)

Audio courtesy- Pallavi Rebbapragada
16:54 (ist)

Manish Sisodia says Delhi govt committed to provide IAS officers safe and secure environment
16:53 (ist)

PM turns a blind eye to the anarchy, rather nudges chaos and disorder: Rahul Gandhi
16:47 (ist)

Rajya Sabha MP D Raja to visit Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia on Monday

Rajya Sabha MP D Raja is reaching LNJP Hospital to meet Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia on Monday at 5:15 pm.
16:33 (ist)

Samajwadi Party leader appreciates Satyendra Jain's efforts in strengthening health system of Delhi
16:23 (ist)

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav at LNJP Hospital to visit Sisodia and Jain
16:06 (ist)

SP Rajya Sabha MP Ramgopal Yadav to meet Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia soon
16:01 (ist)

AAP leader Sanjay Singh rushes to LNJP hospital to meet Manish Sisodia
15:49 (ist)

IAS officers say they are ready for talks with Arvind Kejriwal

While welcoming Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement, IAS officers say, "We are open for talks with the Delhi chief minister." They have also demanded specific steps to ensure their safety.- CNN-News18
15:43 (ist)

Manish Sisodia being kept under observation
15:36 (ist)

Kejriwal govt garnered support of several regional parties in last few days

Of all the political leaders who have voiced their support for the AAP dharna so far, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has been the most articulate in its criticism of the crisis in Delhi. In its power tussle with the lieutenant governor and the BJP, Kejriwal and his government has garnered the backing of several regional parties, even as the L-G’s office continues to stay mum on the crisis. Read more here.

15:18 (ist)

Toon by Manjul
15:03 (ist)

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia being taken to the hospital

Image courtesy: Ravishankar Singh
14:59 (ist)

Manish Sisodia's ketone level rises to 7.4; team of doctors to visit L-G house

Manish Sisodia's ketone level rises to 7.4 while on Sunday it was 6.4. Ideally, it should be zero. Anything above 2 is considered to be in the danger zone. A team of doctors is on its way to the L-G house to see him.
14:57 (ist)

AAP leader visits LNJP hospital ICU to enquire about health of Satyendra Jain
14:14 (ist)

After Delhi, Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi accused of interfering in governance of the Union Territory 

After the tussle between the L-G and the chief minister in Delhi, now the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has been accused of interfering in governance by chief minister V Narayanasamy, India Today reported. 
13:52 (ist)

AAP to launch signature campaign on Tuesday, send 10 lakh letters to Narendra Modi 

A signature campaign will begin on Tuesday and 10 lakh letters will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Sanjay Singh in the party press conference in Delhi on Monday.
13:43 (ist)

Aam Aadmi Party to hold prayer meeting for well-being of its ministers at 5 pm today

As Manish Sisodia continues to hold fast for the sixth-day, AAP has arranged for a prayer meeting at 5 pm on Monday for the well-being of its leaders, The Indian Express reported

13:19 (ist)

File case against Arvind Kejriwal, BJP asks Delhi L-G Anil Baijal

BJP has asked Delhi L-G Anil Baijal to lodge a case against Arvind Kejriwal. "If the L-G doesn't take legal action against the Delhi chief minister, BJP would file a case", the Bharatiya Janata Party has said, India Today reported. BJP has alledged that Aam Aadmi Party's dharna is obstructing the Lieutenant Governor's work. 
13:00 (ist)

IAS Association stands in support of Delhi's officers, says threats and violence can't be tolerated

"We stand by our colleagues in Delhi and demand safety and security of all IAS officers and Government officials. Threats and physical violence have no place in a civilised society," the IAS Association tweeted. 
12:43 (ist)

Delhi HC defers case hearing to Friday; to hear pleas against Kejriwal, IAS officers

The  HC bench headed by Justice A K Chawla and Justice Navin Chawla heard two petitions, one against the sit-in by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and the other against the alleged strike by the IAS officers posted in Delhi, The Indian Express reported. The next hearing will be held on 22 June. 

12:29 (ist)

Who authorised the strike, asks Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Monday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the ongoing standoff with Lieutenant-General Anil Baijal and asked who had authorised Kejriwal and his ministers to sit on a dharna. Hearing a petition against the weeklong sit-in at the L-G's office, the Delhi High Court's sharp rebuttal came on Tuesday when the court said, "Thing is that you're sitting on a dharna. Who authorised them to sit on a dharna like this? This can't be called a strike. You can't go inside someone's office or house and hold a strike there."

The lawyer said that strike was "an individual decision," to which the court asked: "Is it authorised?"
12:00 (ist)

You can't go inside someone's house or office and start a strike: Delhi HC to Kejriwal

Questioning Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government's dharna over the past few days, Delhi High Court said, "This can't be called a dharna, you can't go inside someone's house or office and start a strike."
11:57 (ist)

Delhi HC pulls up Kejriwal over dharna

The Delhi High Court has questioned the Aam Aadmi Party and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday over staging of dharna amid ongoing political tussle with L-G Anil Baijal, India Today reported.
11:02 (ist)

AAP to hold key meeting at Kejriwal's house at 12 pm

Aam Aadmi Party will hold a key meeting at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 12 pm on Monday, ANI reported

10:39 (ist)

Doctors conduct a health check up for Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi

Image courtesy: Pallavi Rebbapragada/ Firstpost
09:58 (ist)

Four chief ministers extend support to Kejriwal; Kamal Hassan, Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Raj also back AAP's demands

Earlier on Sunday, as the protest grew, Arvind Kejriwal received the support of four non-BJP chief ministers including West Bengal chief minister Mamata  Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who flew down to Delhi to meet him but, were not allowed. They were later received by his wife at the chief minister's official residence. The protest march also saw the presence of CPM leader Sitaram Yechury.
09:41 (ist)

Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia doing well, tweets Arvind Kejriwal 

"Last night, Satyendra Jain’s ketone levels increased and he complained of headache, body ache, difficulty in breathing and difficulty in passing urine. So, he had to be shifted to hospital. Now, he is doing well. It is the sixth day of Manish’s fast. He is doing well."
09:20 (ist)

Arvind Kejriwal seeks support of Uddhav Thackeray , Thackeray laments situation in the capital

According to a News18 report, Arvind Kejriwal called up Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday when the latter told the AAP leader that he was “disgusted” with the situation in the national capital.

09:11 (ist)

IAS officers allege victimsation, urge Delhi government to not use them for 'political gains'

IAS officers came out in public on Sunday alleging that they have been "targeted and victimised" for political gains. The Delhi IAS association asked the Delhi government not to use its officers for "political gains" and rebutted its claim that they were on strike. It had also said that the AAP dispensation needed to "change its attitude" amid Kejriwal's standoff with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, PTI reported. 
09:06 (ist)

Shatrughan Sinha praises Arvind Kejriwal's 'statesmanship', hopes for IAS officers' strike to end soon

"Our dear friend, dynamic and most talked about Chief Minister of Delhi ArvindKejriwal has certainly shown statesmanship and has appealed the officers to get back to work. He has moved two steps. Hope the so called strike of the bureaucrats ends now. Jai Hind!", Sinha tweeted.
09:00 (ist)

Kejriwal thanks people of Delhi for supporting protest

Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for extending support to the party's protest in the National Capital on Sunday. "A large number of people today come out on the road to save democracy. Salute people's passion People have given great sacrifices to save their beloved country and democracy. If tomorrow, even if we have to give our own life for this, it is very happy."
08:58 (ist)

AAP launches protest march, fails to reach destination

Spurred by participation of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and several Left workers, the Aam Aadmi Party managed to stage a notable protest march on Sunday but failed to reach its avowed destination — 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister's residence.

Amid the ongoing sit-in by party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his two cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office, the AAP leaders and workers began the march from Mandi House but were stopped at Parliament Street police station, way behind the finishing line.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

June 18, 2018 - 20:17 (IST)

What is the reason for L-G to not meet Delhi CM, asks RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

June 18, 2018 - 20:01 (IST)

AAP leader Saurabh questions absence of food commissioner at the meeting

June 18, 2018 - 19:53 (IST)

Manish Sisodia writes to L-G, calls for meeting between all elected government and IAS officers

June 18, 2018 - 19:45 (IST)

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari visits Delhi Secretariat to meet BJP leaders and IAS officers

June 18, 2018 - 18:01 (IST)

CPI leader D Raja slams the Delhi L-G and PM Modi, says Congress should have supported democratic values

Tamil Nadu CPI leader D Raja slams the Delhi L-G and PM Modi saying, "This is the most unprecedented and arrogant display by the L-G and PM. The Congress being a pan-India party should have stood for democratic values. They should answer as to why they're not."

June 18, 2018 - 17:54 (IST)

Kejriwal thanks D Raja

After D Raja's visit, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Thank you Comrade Raja for raising your voice against assault on democracy in Delhi by Modi government."

June 18, 2018 - 17:32 (IST)

D Raja meets AAP leaders

June 18, 2018 - 17:19 (IST)

Arvind Kejriwal thanks Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Ram Gopal Yadav for support

June 18, 2018 - 17:12 (IST)

 Environment Department meeting on air pollution was attended by all officers

June 18, 2018 - 17:10 (IST)

SP leader Ramgopal Yadav appeals to PM Modi, L-G to pay heed to what Delhi govt is saying

Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramgopal Yadav met Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodiya in Lok Nayak Hospital on Monday. Speaking to the media after the visit he said that it is unheard of in any Democracy that IAS officers go on strike. "Aren't provisions of laws relating to their service applicable on them. It can easily be understood from where they derive their strength. He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the L-G to pay heed to what the Delhi government is saying to prevent unwanted conflicts. (Inputs by Kangkan Acharyya)

Audio courtesy- Pallavi Rebbapragada

Load More

Aam Aadmi Party Dharna Latest Updates: Doctors in LNJP hospital have said that Satyendra Jain is not taking food orally and is being given glucose, electrolytes and medication for symptomatic relief intravenously. He is likely to be kept in the ICU for the next 24 hours for observation. IAS officers say they are ready for 'formal talks' with Arvind Kejriwal, seek steps on their security. Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi for turning blind eye to anarchy, says Delhi people are victims. Manish Sisodia called for meeting between govt and IAS officers to end stalemate.

As storm gathers around AAP-led Delhi government's ongoing protest against the Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy has said that another BJP-appointed L-G — Kiran Bedi — is autocratic and "interferes" in government functioning.

While the Opposition support for Kejriwal is gaining steam, the Bharatiya Janata Party has upped the ante by "instructing" the L-G to file a case against the chief minister or said that they will file a case if the L-G fails to do so.

"We have shared over 50 letters about IAS officers skipping meetings. They themselves have admitted they skip meetings. If this isn't a strike, what is it? If IAS officers and L-G give a statement that they will start attending meetings, we will end the dharna. We have tried everything — from writing letters, appealing them in vidhan Sabha and sitting on a dharna," says Sanjay Singh.

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government who authorised the sit-in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some of his cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office and observed that strikes are usually held outside an establishment or office and not inside. The observation by a bench of Justices A K Chawla and Navin Chawla came during the hearing of two petitions, one against the sit-in by Aam Aadmi Party leader Kejriwal and the other against the alleged strike by the IAS officers of Delhi government. "Who authorised the strike/dharna (sit-in by Kejriwal)? You are sitting inside the LG's office. If it's a strike, it has to be outside the office," the court told lawyers appearing for the Delhi government in the two matters.

The lawyer said that strike was "an individual decision," to which the court asked: "Is it authorised?"

The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a key meeting at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 12 pm on Monday, ANI reported. 

In the latest show of support, RWAs from Narela have written a letter in support of the Aam Aadmi Party's demand for full statehood of Delhi.

Doctors conducted a health check up for Manish Sisodia on Monday who is on the sixth day of his fast.

The latest entrant to back the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi is the Janata Dal United whose National General Secretary and spokesperson Pavan K Varma has said that "those urging officers to non-cooperate against the elected government of the day, may reap immediate political benefit, but will destroy the very foundations of our Republic in the long run."

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted that he will assure the safety of IAS officers and urged them to resume work without any fear and pressure.

Kejriwal tweeted on Monday morning to update people about health minister Satyendra Jain's health who was shifted to the hospital on Sunday night after complaining of headache and difficulty in breathing. Kejriwal said that both Jain and Manish Sisodia, who is on the sixth day of his fast, were doing fine.

To further bolster his political support, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called up Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday while Thackeray told him told that he was “disgusted” with the situation in the national capital.

The Delhi IAS association asked the Delhi government not to use its officers for "political gains" and rebutted its claim that they were on strike. It also said that the AAP dispensation needed to "change its attitude" amid Kejriwal's standoff with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Spurred by participation of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and several Left workers, the Aam Aadmi Party managed to stage a notable protest march but failed to reach its avowed destination - 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister's residence.

Amid the ongoing sit-in by party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his two cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office, the AAP leaders and workers began the march from Mandi House but were stopped at Parliament Street police station, way behind the finishing line - 7, LKM.

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain, who has been on a hunger strike since Tuesday over the Aam Aadmi Party government's standoff with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, has been hospitalised for his deteriorating health condition, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted late on Sunday. The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said.

Kejriwal confirmed that his colleague has been hospitalised even as the tug-of-war between the AAP government and the LG refused to die down on the seventh day today.

AAP Dharna Updates Manish Sisodia calls for meeting between govt and IAS officers to end stalemate

Aam Aadmi Party ministers and workers protest in New Delhi on Sunday. Image courtesy: Ravishankar Singh/Firstpost

"Satyender Jain shifted to hospital due to his deteriorating health (sic)," he tweeted. His health summary this morning showed that his sugar level was 64 units (mg/dL) and ketone level in urine was "large". The blood pressure level was 96/68 and he weighed 78.5 kg, sources said.

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Jain and Gopal Rai, have stayed put at the L-G office demanding that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end what the AAP described as their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Jain had gone on strike on Tuesday, and his sugar level had further dipped yesterday, even as he asserted that the AAP government will continue to fight for people of the city. In a tweet, the minister had shared a copy of his health summary, which said, the ketone level in urine had increased to a "large amount".

"My reports. Ketones are increasing and blood sugar is constantly low. Lost 3.7 kg wt in 4 days. We will continue fighting for ppl of Delhi (sic)," he had tweeted. On Saturday, a team of medical specialists had examined Jain and Sisodia, who is also on indefinite fast at the LG office since Wednesday.

According to the health summary, Jain's weight on June 12 was 82.7 kg while he weighed 79 kg on 16 June. The sugar level had dipped again to 40 units on Saturday. His blood pressure reading was 110/70.

Updated Date: February 28, 2021 22:23:27 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Jaipur Literature Festival 2021: Literary extravaganza opens on virtual stage for its 14th edition
Arts &amp; Culture

Jaipur Literature Festival 2021: Literary extravaganza opens on virtual stage for its 14th edition

"Our effort has really been how to capture the essence of this incredible festival with colours, with gaiety, with music, with great food, with networking."

Jaipur Literature Festival 2021: S Hareesh, Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Chopra's sessions among a sedate Day 1's highlights
Arts &amp; Culture

Jaipur Literature Festival 2021: S Hareesh, Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Chopra's sessions among a sedate Day 1's highlights

Day 1 — The Beginning

IPL Players Auction 2021 Highlights: Chris Morris becomes costliest buy; Gowtham, Jamieson attract big bids
First Cricket News

IPL Players Auction 2021 Highlights: Chris Morris becomes costliest buy; Gowtham, Jamieson attract big bids

IPL Players Auction 2021, Sold, Unsold Players List Live Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the 2021 IPL Player Auction that will take place in Chennai on Thursday