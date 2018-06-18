AAP Dharna Updates: Manish Sisodia calls for meeting between govt and IAS officers to end stalemate

Manish Sisodia called for a meeting between government and IAS officers to end the stalemate.

Amid the ongoing sit-in by party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his two cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office, the AAP leaders and workers began the march from Mandi House but were stopped at Parliament Street police station, way behind the finishing line.

Spurred by participation of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and several Left workers, the Aam Aadmi Party managed to stage a notable protest march on Sunday but failed to reach its avowed destination — 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister's residence.

Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for extending support to the party's protest in the National Capital on Sunday. "A large number of people today come out on the road to save democracy. Salute people's passion People have given great sacrifices to save their beloved country and democracy. If tomorrow, even if we have to give our own life for this, it is very happy."

"Our dear friend, dynamic and most talked about Chief Minister of Delhi ArvindKejriwal has certainly shown statesmanship and has appealed the officers to get back to work. He has moved two steps. Hope the so called strike of the bureaucrats ends now. Jai Hind!", Sinha tweeted.

IAS officers came out in public on Sunday alleging that they have been "targeted and victimised" for political gains. The Delhi IAS association asked the Delhi government not to use its officers for "political gains" and rebutted its claim that they were on strike. It had also said that the AAP dispensation needed to "change its attitude" amid Kejriwal's standoff with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, PTI reported.

According to a News18 report , Arvind Kejriwal called up Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday when the latter told the AAP leader that he was “disgusted” with the situation in the national capital.

"Last night, Satyendra Jain’s ketone levels increased and he complained of headache, body ache, difficulty in breathing and difficulty in passing urine. So, he had to be shifted to hospital. Now, he is doing well. It is the sixth day of Manish’s fast. He is doing well."

Earlier on Sunday, as the protest grew, Arvind Kejriwal received the support of four non-BJP chief ministers including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who flew down to Delhi to meet him but, were not allowed. They were later received by his wife at the chief minister's official residence. The protest march also saw the presence of CPM leader Sitaram Yechury.

The Delhi High Court has questioned the Aam Aadmi Party and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday over staging of dharna amid ongoing political tussle with L-G Anil Baijal, India Today reported.

Questioning Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government's dharna over the past few days, Delhi High Court said, "This can't be called a dharna, you can't go inside someone's house or office and start a strike."

You can't go inside someone's house or office and start a strike: Delhi HC to Kejriwal

The lawyer said that strike was "an individual decision," to which the court asked: "Is it authorised?"

The Delhi High Court on Monday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the ongoing standoff with Lieutenant-General Anil Baijal and asked who had authorised Kejriwal and his ministers to sit on a dharna. Hearing a petition against the weeklong sit-in at the L-G's office, the Delhi High Court's sharp rebuttal came on Tuesday when the court said, "Thing is that you're sitting on a dharna. Who authorised them to sit on a dharna like this? This can't be called a strike. You can't go inside someone's office or house and hold a strike there."

The HC bench headed by Justice A K Chawla and Justice Navin Chawla heard two petitions, one against the sit-in by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and the other against the alleged strike by the IAS officers posted in Delhi, The Indian Express reported . The next hearing will be held on 22 June.

"We stand by our colleagues in Delhi and demand safety and security of all IAS officers and Government officials. Threats and physical violence have no place in a civilised society," the IAS Association tweeted.

IAS Association stands in support of Delhi's officers, says threats and violence can't be tolerated

BJP has asked Delhi L-G Anil Baijal to lodge a case against Arvind Kejriwal. "If the L-G doesn't take legal action against the Delhi chief minister, BJP would file a case", the Bharatiya Janata Party has said, India Today reported. BJP has alledged that Aam Aadmi Party's dharna is obstructing the Lieutenant Governor's work.

As Manish Sisodia continues to hold fast for the sixth-day, AAP has arranged for a prayer meeting at 5 pm on Monday for the well-being of its leaders, The Indian Express reported .

A signature campaign will begin on Tuesday and 10 lakh letters will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Sanjay Singh in the party press conference in Delhi on Monday.

After the tussle between the L-G and the chief minister in Delhi, now the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has been accused of interfering in governance by chief minister V Narayanasamy, India Today reported.

Manish Sisodia's ketone level rises to 7.4 while on Sunday it was 6.4. Ideally, it should be zero. Anything above 2 is considered to be in the danger zone. A team of doctors is on its way to the L-G house to see him.

Of all the political leaders who have voiced their support for the AAP dharna so far, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has been the most articulate in its criticism of the crisis in Delhi. In its power tussle with the lieutenant governor and the BJP, Kejriwal and his government has garnered the backing of several regional parties, even as the L-G’s office continues to stay mum on the crisis. Read more here.

While welcoming Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement, IAS officers say, "We are open for talks with the Delhi chief minister." They have also demanded specific steps to ensure their safety.- CNN-News18

Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramgopal Yadav met Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodiya in Lok Nayak Hospital on Monday. Speaking to the media after the visit he said that it is unheard of in any Democracy that IAS officers go on strike. "Aren't provisions of laws relating to their service applicable on them. It can easily be understood from where they derive their strength. He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the L-G to pay heed to what the Delhi government is saying to prevent unwanted conflicts. (Inputs by Kangkan Acharyya)

SP leader Ramgopal Yadav appeals to PM Modi, L-G to pay heed to what Delhi govt is saying

Tamil Nadu CPI leader D Raja slams the Delhi L-G and PM Modi saying, "This is the most unprecedented and arrogant display by the L-G and PM. The Congress being a pan-India party should have stood for democratic values. They should answer as to why they're not."

What is the reason for L-G to not meet Delhi CM, asks RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

Minister @ImranHussaain had called two meetings today : 1) Environment Department meeting on air pollution was attended by all officers. 2) Food Department meeting rescheduled for tomorrow since Food Commissioner did not attend nor give any intimation. pic.twitter.com/sQbEO2nwsu

Delhi is grateful to Akhilesh ji and Ram Gopal Yadav ji for raising voice in favor of democracy and standing by the people of Delhi https://t.co/1sCNDKDDRP

After D Raja's visit, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Thank you Comrade Raja for raising your voice against assault on democracy in Delhi by Modi government."

Delhi: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari visited Delhi Secretariat to meet BJP leaders and IAS officers, says, "Delhi CM is an elected representative, he has not been present at his office for some days now. It should be decided now if he is even fit to hold the CM office." pic.twitter.com/nHT2RwD6mr

Requesting Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi to call a meeting of elected government and IAS officers to resolve the issue as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/FfKNW2hJVs

If anyone who has stopped developmental work, be it in Bihar or Delhi, it is the BJP. BJP can take any step for political gain. What is the reason for Lt Governor not meeting Delhi CM?: Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader pic.twitter.com/vpgspY5TVl

Aam Aadmi Party Dharna Latest Updates: Doctors in LNJP hospital have said that Satyendra Jain is not taking food orally and is being given glucose, electrolytes and medication for symptomatic relief intravenously. He is likely to be kept in the ICU for the next 24 hours for observation. IAS officers say they are ready for 'formal talks' with Arvind Kejriwal, seek steps on their security. Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi for turning blind eye to anarchy, says Delhi people are victims. Manish Sisodia called for meeting between govt and IAS officers to end stalemate.

As storm gathers around AAP-led Delhi government's ongoing protest against the Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy has said that another BJP-appointed L-G — Kiran Bedi — is autocratic and "interferes" in government functioning.

While the Opposition support for Kejriwal is gaining steam, the Bharatiya Janata Party has upped the ante by "instructing" the L-G to file a case against the chief minister or said that they will file a case if the L-G fails to do so.

"We have shared over 50 letters about IAS officers skipping meetings. They themselves have admitted they skip meetings. If this isn't a strike, what is it? If IAS officers and L-G give a statement that they will start attending meetings, we will end the dharna. We have tried everything — from writing letters, appealing them in vidhan Sabha and sitting on a dharna," says Sanjay Singh.

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government who authorised the sit-in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some of his cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office and observed that strikes are usually held outside an establishment or office and not inside. The observation by a bench of Justices A K Chawla and Navin Chawla came during the hearing of two petitions, one against the sit-in by Aam Aadmi Party leader Kejriwal and the other against the alleged strike by the IAS officers of Delhi government. "Who authorised the strike/dharna (sit-in by Kejriwal)? You are sitting inside the LG's office. If it's a strike, it has to be outside the office," the court told lawyers appearing for the Delhi government in the two matters.

The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a key meeting at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 12 pm on Monday, ANI reported.

In the latest show of support, RWAs from Narela have written a letter in support of the Aam Aadmi Party's demand for full statehood of Delhi.

Doctors conducted a health check up for Manish Sisodia on Monday who is on the sixth day of his fast.

The latest entrant to back the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi is the Janata Dal United whose National General Secretary and spokesperson Pavan K Varma has said that "those urging officers to non-cooperate against the elected government of the day, may reap immediate political benefit, but will destroy the very foundations of our Republic in the long run."

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted that he will assure the safety of IAS officers and urged them to resume work without any fear and pressure.

Kejriwal tweeted on Monday morning to update people about health minister Satyendra Jain's health who was shifted to the hospital on Sunday night after complaining of headache and difficulty in breathing. Kejriwal said that both Jain and Manish Sisodia, who is on the sixth day of his fast, were doing fine.

To further bolster his political support, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called up Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday while Thackeray told him told that he was “disgusted” with the situation in the national capital.

The Delhi IAS association asked the Delhi government not to use its officers for "political gains" and rebutted its claim that they were on strike. It also said that the AAP dispensation needed to "change its attitude" amid Kejriwal's standoff with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.



Spurred by participation of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and several Left workers, the Aam Aadmi Party managed to stage a notable protest march but failed to reach its avowed destination - 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister's residence.

Amid the ongoing sit-in by party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his two cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office, the AAP leaders and workers began the march from Mandi House but were stopped at Parliament Street police station, way behind the finishing line - 7, LKM.

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain, who has been on a hunger strike since Tuesday over the Aam Aadmi Party government's standoff with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, has been hospitalised for his deteriorating health condition, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted late on Sunday. The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said.

Kejriwal confirmed that his colleague has been hospitalised even as the tug-of-war between the AAP government and the LG refused to die down on the seventh day today.

"Satyender Jain shifted to hospital due to his deteriorating health (sic)," he tweeted. His health summary this morning showed that his sugar level was 64 units (mg/dL) and ketone level in urine was "large". The blood pressure level was 96/68 and he weighed 78.5 kg, sources said.

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Jain and Gopal Rai, have stayed put at the L-G office demanding that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end what the AAP described as their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Jain had gone on strike on Tuesday, and his sugar level had further dipped yesterday, even as he asserted that the AAP government will continue to fight for people of the city. In a tweet, the minister had shared a copy of his health summary, which said, the ketone level in urine had increased to a "large amount".

"My reports. Ketones are increasing and blood sugar is constantly low. Lost 3.7 kg wt in 4 days. We will continue fighting for ppl of Delhi (sic)," he had tweeted. On Saturday, a team of medical specialists had examined Jain and Sisodia, who is also on indefinite fast at the LG office since Wednesday.

According to the health summary, Jain's weight on June 12 was 82.7 kg while he weighed 79 kg on 16 June. The sugar level had dipped again to 40 units on Saturday. His blood pressure reading was 110/70.