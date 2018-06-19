AAP dharna at L-G office: Health is recovering fast, will try to resume work soon, says Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was on a hunger strike since 13 June at the Delhi lieutenant governor's office and was hospitalised after his health deteriorated, said that he is "recovering fast" and will try and resume work from Tuesday.

Sisodia was rushed to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital around 3 pm on Monday after the ketone level in his urine rose sharply and his sugar level slumped.

"Good Morning!! With Doctor's care and your blessings, I am recovering fast. Yesterday, my ketone level was 7.4 & BP reached 184/100, which was leading to renal failure. But now everything is under control. If doctors allow I'll try to be back to work today only," he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain was hospitalised on Sunday night after his condition had deteriorated. He was taken to the LNJP Hospital where his condition is stable.

On Saturday, a team of doctors had examined Sisodia and Jain. While Jain went on an indefinite fast at the L-G's office last Tuesday, Sisodia had been on a hunger strike since Wednesday.

Kejriwal, along with his colleagues, have been at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office since 13 June, demanding a direction to IAS officers to end what the AAP describes as a "strike", and the approval of the doorstep ration delivery scheme.