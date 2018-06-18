You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

AAP dharna: Arvind Kejriwal apprises Uddhav Thackeray about protest; Shiv Sena supports Delhi govt's demand

India Press Trust of India Jun 18, 2018 17:06:02 IST

Mumbai: Amid the tug of war between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation and Lieutenant Governor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called up Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and apprised him about the situation in the national capital.

File photo of Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

File photo of Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

Media advisor to Thackeray, Harshal Pradhan, said Kejriwal called Thackeray on Sunday. "Uddhav ji feels that the duly-elected government by people of Delhi should be allowed to function without any hindrance in its working," he said.

"This, however, does not amount to the Shiv Sena, a key NDA constituent, supporting Kejriwal and the AAP," Pradhan said, dismissing media reports in this connection.

The AAP-led government is locked in a war with L-G Anil Baijal over administrative issues since a week.

The AAP on Monday thanked the Shiv Sena and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for supporting it against the "unprecedented murder of democracy" in Delhi.

"It is a true statesmanship to stand up for democracy keeping aside differences," AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon said.

The MNS had last week asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if it was not his job to resolve the deadlock between Kejriwal and bureaucrats which was causing "inconvenience" to people.

MNS spokesperson Anil Shidore, in a tweet, had also asked if Modi allegedly wanted to suggest that people would get facilities only if the BJP is in power from the Centre to the local-level.

"Kejriwal called up Uddhav ji on Sunday. He gave information about the situation in Delhi, to which Uddhav ji said no hurdle be created in the functioning of a duly-elected government. Instead, they should be extended all cooperation," he said.

"This does not amount to supporting Kejriwal and his party. The Shiv Sena only wants to say that when people have given the AAP an opportunity to serve them, allow them to do so," Pradhan said.

Menon said Kejriwal had called up Thackeray, who assured support to the AAP over the issue despite the parties being "poles apart ideologically".

In a statement, the AAP leader added, "Ideologically, our parties are poles apart, and we disagree on most things. But it is true statesmanship when parties can put their policies and differences aside and stand up for democracy and Constitution."


Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 17:06 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See
Group F - 18 Jun 2018
Sweden
0:0
Korea Republic
Match Center
Group G - 18 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Belgium
:
Panama
Group G - 18 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Tunisia
:
England
Group H - 19 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Colombia
:
Japan
Group H - 19 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Poland
:
Senegal
Group A - 19 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Egypt
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Portugal
:
Morocco
Group A - 20 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Saudi Arabia
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Spain
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Denmark
:
Australia
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Peru
Group D - 21 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Argentina
:
Croatia
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores