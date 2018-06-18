AAP dharna: Arvind Kejriwal apprises Uddhav Thackeray about protest; Shiv Sena supports Delhi govt's demand

Mumbai: Amid the tug of war between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation and Lieutenant Governor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called up Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and apprised him about the situation in the national capital.

Media advisor to Thackeray, Harshal Pradhan, said Kejriwal called Thackeray on Sunday. "Uddhav ji feels that the duly-elected government by people of Delhi should be allowed to function without any hindrance in its working," he said.

"This, however, does not amount to the Shiv Sena, a key NDA constituent, supporting Kejriwal and the AAP," Pradhan said, dismissing media reports in this connection.

The AAP-led government is locked in a war with L-G Anil Baijal over administrative issues since a week.

The AAP on Monday thanked the Shiv Sena and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for supporting it against the "unprecedented murder of democracy" in Delhi.

"It is a true statesmanship to stand up for democracy keeping aside differences," AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon said.

The MNS had last week asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if it was not his job to resolve the deadlock between Kejriwal and bureaucrats which was causing "inconvenience" to people.

MNS spokesperson Anil Shidore, in a tweet, had also asked if Modi allegedly wanted to suggest that people would get facilities only if the BJP is in power from the Centre to the local-level.

"Kejriwal called up Uddhav ji on Sunday. He gave information about the situation in Delhi, to which Uddhav ji said no hurdle be created in the functioning of a duly-elected government. Instead, they should be extended all cooperation," he said.

"This does not amount to supporting Kejriwal and his party. The Shiv Sena only wants to say that when people have given the AAP an opportunity to serve them, allow them to do so," Pradhan said.

Menon said Kejriwal had called up Thackeray, who assured support to the AAP over the issue despite the parties being "poles apart ideologically".

In a statement, the AAP leader added, "Ideologically, our parties are poles apart, and we disagree on most things. But it is true statesmanship when parties can put their policies and differences aside and stand up for democracy and Constitution."