AAP building atmosphere to exit I.N.D.I.A alliance, says Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit

Two Days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its plan to contest the next Assembly elections in Bihar, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday said that they knew this would happen as Arvind Kejriwal-led party was building an atmosphere to get out of the (I.N.D.I.A) alliance.

VIDEO | “AAP is only building an atmosphere to get out of the (INDIA) alliance. We knew this is going to happen,” says Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on AAP’s decision to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/p4f5lLBqJF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2023

“AAP is only building an atmosphere to get out of the (INDIA) alliance. We knew this is going to happen,” said Dikshit.

On Saturday, AAP announced that the party will contest the elections in Bihar which is likely to go to polls in 2025.

Addressing the leaders of the Bihar unit at AAP Headquarters in Delhi on Saturday, AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak said that it is necessary to have a strong organisation to contest elections in Bihar.

“It is the misfortune of Bihar that due to dirty politics, the state has not been able to move forward where it should have been. AAP will contest elections in Bihar. But to contest elections it is necessary to have a strong organisation,” he said.

“We will contest elections in Bihar, but the party will decide when to contest. We cannot contest elections directly in Bihar, for that we have to strengthen the organisation first. We will have to form our own committee in every village. We have to work hard from now itself to strengthen and expand the organisation. Once the organisation becomes strong, then we will contest elections and win too,” Pathak added.

As many as 26 like-minded Opposition parties, including AAP, have constituted a bloc named I.N.D.I.A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the joint opposition was convened in Bihar’s Patna on 23 June and the second meeting was held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on 17-18 July. The third meeting is slated to be in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on 31 August.

