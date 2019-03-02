AAP announces Lok Sabha poll candidates for six out of seven seats in Delhi, ends speculation on alliance with Congress

New Delhi: Ending speculations of an alliance with the Congress, the Aam Admi Party announced the names of party candidates on six of seven seats in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Announcement : Declaration of candidates for the upcoming Loksabha Polls 1. New Delhi - @brijeshgoyalaap 2. East Delhi - @AtishiAAP 3. North East Delhi - @dilipkpandey 4. South Delhi - @raghav_chadha 5. Chandani Chowk - @pankajgupta 6. North West Delhi - @AAPGuganSingh pic.twitter.com/EuNyseK1Fi — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 2, 2019

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said Atishi will contest from East Delhi, Guggan Singh from North-West Delhi, Raghav Chadha from South, Dilip Pandey from North-East, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal will contest from New Delhi seats.

Rai said the candidate for West Delhi will be announced soon.

The six candidates were earlier appointed as in charge of the respective Lok Sabha seats.

During a meeting of mahagathbandhan (literally, "grand alliance"), leaders at National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's residence last month, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had refused a proposal for alliance between his party and the AAP, citing opposition from its Delhi unit leaders, Rai added.

