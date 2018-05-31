AAP announces 'Janjagaran Yatra' across Madhya Pradesh after party's state convener ends fast

Bhopal: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced a "Janjagaran Yatra" across Madhya Pradesh from 11 June to 15 July to raise various demands including remunerative prices for farm produce.

The party's state convener Alok Agarwal and others, who were on an indefinite fast in Bhopal since 26 May demanding farm loan waiver and lowering of power tariff among other things, ended their agitation today.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh offered juice to Agarwal.

Addressing party workers at the venue, Agarwal said, "Our fight would continue till we uproot the BJP government in the state. We would take out an Aam Aadmi Janjagaran Yatra across all 52,000 villages and also in cities from June 11 to July 15."

Singh said that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sent him to Bhopal after learning that Agarwal's condition was deteriorating.

"We learnt that Agarwal's condition was deteriorating due to the fast. So Kejriwal sent us here. Our fight would continue," he said.

Agarwal and others had launched the hunger strike demanding implementation of Swaminathan Commission's report on agriculture and farm loan waiver.

They also demanded halving of power tariff alleging that 26 lakh houses in the state do not have electricity, and waiver of farmers' electricity bills.

Agarwal claimed that on average five farmers commit suicide in the state every day.

All these issues would be raised during the Yatra, he said.