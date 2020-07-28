AAI notifies 180 vacancies for posts of Junior Executive; selection to be based on GATE 2019 scores

Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply at aai.aero from 3 August to 2 September

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released an official notification inviting applications for the recruitment of Junior Executive. The recruitment will be conducted on the basis of GATE 2019 scores of candidates. The AAI Recruitment 2020 will start from 3 August and eligible and willing candidates can apply at the official website - www.aai.aero - by 2 September.

The recruitment process is to fill 180 vacant positions of Junior Executives. Of the total, 150 posts are for Electronics and 15 each are for Civil and Electrical.

According to a report by The Indian Express, freshers can also apply for the post. Seats will be reserved for candidates having 40 percent or more disability. Shortlisted candidates will be asked to appear to a Delhi-based office for the verification of documents, the report added.

Selected candidates will get Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000. They will also get additional perks of up to 35 percent on the basic salary.

A report by Jagran Josh mentions that candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300 online. There is no application fee for those belonging to SC/ ST/ EWS category, women, and people with disabilities. The upper age limit of those applying for the post is 27 years.

Those applying should hold a B.E or B.Tech degree in relevant engineering from a recognised institution or university in India.

Once the application link is activated on 3 August, candidates can apply using the following steps.

Steps to apply for AAI Recruitment 2020 through GATE 2019 score:

Step 1: Go to the official website - www.aai.aero

Step 2: Click on ‘careers’ button

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and email address to register

Step 4: Fill up the form and upload image, scanned signature and other required details correctly

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit.