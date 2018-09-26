You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Aadhaar verdict: Congress welcomes SC decision of its delinking from private entities, calls it 'slap on face of BJP'

India FP Staff Sep 26, 2018 13:46:05 IST

The Congress on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allowed private parties to access Aadhaar data, and termed it a "slap on the face of BJP".

The Supreme Court has declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid.

The delinking of Aadhaar from private entities is a 'slap on the face of BJP", added Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

He also hailed the Supreme Court's move to disallow metadata to be stored in current form.

The verdict also saw reactions from other party members. Congress spoksperson Randeep Surjewala called the verdict "quashing of Narendra Modi government’s surveillance tool."

Congress leader Sanjay Jha also tweeted in favor of the verdict and questioned the government on taking Aadhar information when it was sub-judice.

The apex court's five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said Aadhaar is meant to help benefits reach marginalised sections of society and takes into account the dignity of people not only from the personal but also from the community point of view. The top court said Aadhaar serves a bigger public interest. "Aadhaar means unique and it is better to be unique than be the best", it said.


Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018 13:46 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories




Cricket Scores