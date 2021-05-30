For the addition of a mobile number to Aadhaar, cardholders should follow the steps stipulated by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

First issued in 2010, the Aadhaar card has now become an essential document. According to the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the authority has issued over 124 crore Aadhaar cards so far.

The card contains the name, address and a Unique Identification (UID) number which is used for the identification of citizens. Aadhaar can also be used as an identity and address proof at several institutions. This is why it is necessary that the Aadhaar or UID number is linked with the card holder's mobile phone.

Here are some steps shared by UIDAI that Aadhaar Card holders can follow to add their UID number with the mobile numbers:

#UpdateMobileInAadhaar

Watch this video to know how to add/update mobile to Aadhaar. You’ll be charged ₹50 for the mobile update, with or without other demographic data updates. #AddMobileToAadhaar #AadhaarUpdatehttps://t.co/EvV5l4VR6H — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 18, 2021

Here are the steps:

Step 1: Locate Aadhaar enrollment centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra using UIDAI website https://uidai.gov.in/ or by calling 1947

Step 2: Visit any nearest Aadhaar centre

Step 3: Place a request with the operator at the centre

Step 4: No documents are required for the procedure. Operator will use your biometrics for verification

Step 5: Submit a fee of Rs 50 for the updation/addition of mobile number to your Aadhaar

Currently, there are no online services available for the addition of mobile numbers to Aadhaar. Some websites have offered the service, however, it is currently not functional. For addition/updation of mobile number to Aadhaar, cardholders should follow the steps recommended by UIDAI.

In response to a query on Twitter, the official account of the Aadhaar Help Centre explained that mobile number updation requires biometric verification and thus can only be done at a centre.