Aadhaar linkage with mobile number: Check steps to add or update details
For the addition of a mobile number to Aadhaar, cardholders should follow the steps stipulated by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)
First issued in 2010, the Aadhaar card has now become an essential document. According to the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the authority has issued over 124 crore Aadhaar cards so far.
The card contains the name, address and a Unique Identification (UID) number which is used for the identification of citizens. Aadhaar can also be used as an identity and address proof at several institutions. This is why it is necessary that the Aadhaar or UID number is linked with the card holder's mobile phone.
Here are some steps shared by UIDAI that Aadhaar Card holders can follow to add their UID number with the mobile numbers:
#UpdateMobileInAadhaar
Watch this video to know how to add/update mobile to Aadhaar. You’ll be charged ₹50 for the mobile update, with or without other demographic data updates. #AddMobileToAadhaar #AadhaarUpdatehttps://t.co/EvV5l4VR6H
— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 18, 2021
Here are the steps:
Step 1: Locate Aadhaar enrollment centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra using UIDAI website https://uidai.gov.in/ or by calling 1947
Step 2: Visit any nearest Aadhaar centre
Step 3: Place a request with the operator at the centre
Step 4: No documents are required for the procedure. Operator will use your biometrics for verification
Step 5: Submit a fee of Rs 50 for the updation/addition of mobile number to your Aadhaar
Currently, there are no online services available for the addition of mobile numbers to Aadhaar. Some websites have offered the service, however, it is currently not functional. For addition/updation of mobile number to Aadhaar, cardholders should follow the steps recommended by UIDAI.
In response to a query on Twitter, the official account of the Aadhaar Help Centre explained that mobile number updation requires biometric verification and thus can only be done at a centre.
Mobile number update requires biometric authentication by the Aadhaar holder. Hence the visit to authorized Aadhaar Kendra is mandatory. In the wake of Lockdown/Curfew/local restrictions declared by the concerned State govt/Authority to prevent the spread of 1/3
— Aadhaar Help Centre (@Aadhaar_Care) May 24, 2021
also read
The UIDAI could be working on bolstering Aadhaar security by implementing a ‘dummy number’ protocol: Report
UIDAI will be the only authority that will have access to your dummy number and the associated real Aadhaar number.
Mobile phone numbers to be linked with Aadhaar card by 6 February, says Centre
It must be noted that the Supreme Court is yet to hear a petition regarding the linking of Aadhaar card number with mobile numbers.
Aadhaar data is fully safe, says Unique Identification Authority of India
Aadhaar number is not a secret number and it is to be shared with authorised agencies if one wishes to avail a certain service or benefit of government welfare schemes or other services, UIDAI said.