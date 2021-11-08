Aadhaar Card update: Here’s how to change mobile number, address, date of birth online

Aadhaar has biometric credentials including the iris of the person and fingerprints besides the usual information like name, gender, date of birth, and address

Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents to verify a person’s identity. Like the PAN card, Voter ID card, or driving license, Aadhaar card serves several purposes as it acts as a proof of identity with the date of birth, address, and other important details mentioned on it.

What is an Aadhaar card?

Issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Aadhaar card is a one-of-a-kind document. It has biometric credentials including the iris of the person and fingerprints besides the usual information like name, gender, date of birth, and address.

So, if anyone wants to make an update or correction on the Aadhaar card, they can do it without any hassle. The online portal of UIDAI has made the process easy and quick. From changing name, address, gender, or date of birth, all can be done within no time.

Currently, the central government only permits to change an individual’s demographic and biometric details. For the unversed, the demographic details of a person include name, age, address, gender, date of birth, mobile number, email address, relationship status among others. Meanwhile, biometric details include iris, fingerprints, and facial photographs that can be updated.

Steps to update mobile number on Aadhaar Card online:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://uidai.gov.in/ecosystem/enrolment-ecosystem/aadhaar-seva-kendra.html

Step 2: Then submit the filled application form

Step 3: Confirm that the correct registered mobile number is mentioned on the application form

Step 4: For this update, no documents are needed to be submitted to update the mobile number

Step 5: After clicking on submit, the request will be registered

Step 6: Finally, an acknowledgment slip will be provided

Check how to update address and other details on Aadhaar Card:

- Visit the official website at https://uidai.gov.in/

- Search and click on the ‘Update Aadhaar’ section. For example, if you need to change your address. Then click on the ‘Update Address in your Aadhaar’ link that appears on the home page

- Following that the page will be redirected to a new page that will allow the user to change his or her address

- Then, click on the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ link. This will allow the user to correct Aadhaar card details directly on the portal