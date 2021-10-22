'A success of India and the success of every countryman': 10 best quotes from PM Modi's address to nation

Here are 10 of the best quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on 22 October today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, today, 22 October, to mark the milestone of the country administering one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses. Talking about the momentous achievement, he said that it was a reflection of the country’s strength.

Modi also added that while doubts were expressed about the possibility of India being able to vaccinate its huge population, the figure of 100 crore vaccinations was an answer to all those doubts. He hailed the vaccination milestone, saying that no "VIP culture" had been allowed to dominate the process of getting jabbed.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi urged people to shed vaccine hesitancy and get jabbed against the virus. He also appealed to people not to get “careless” and celebrate the festive season with precautions.

Here are 10 of the best quotes from the Prime Minister’s speech today, 22 October:

• “A success of India and the success of every countryman”.

• “At the beginning of the Corona epidemic, fears were also being expressed that it would be very difficult to fight this epidemic in a democracy like India. It was also being said for India, for the people of India that how will so much restraint, so much discipline work here?”

• “100 crore vaccinations are not just a figure, but a reflection of the strength of the country.”

• “Acceptance that India enjoys in the world as a pharma hub will be further strengthened.”

• “The entire vaccination program of India has been Science-born, Science-driven and Science-based”.

• “If the disease does not discriminate, then there cannot be any discrimination in the vaccination. That's why it was ensured that the VIP culture of entitlement does not dominate the vaccination campaign”.

• “Today not only are record investments coming in Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth. With record investment in start-ups, unicorns are emerging.”

• “Just like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is a mass movement, in the same way, buying things made in India, buying things made by Indians, being Vocal for Local has to be put into practice.”

• “No matter how good the cover is, no matter how modern the armour is, even if armour gives a complete guarantee of protection, weapons are not given up while the battle is on. There is no reason to get careless. Celebrate our festivals with utmost precautions.”

India achieved the milestone of one billion coronavirus vaccine doses yesterday, 21 October. Several prominent personalities from across the world hailed the achievement, which has made the country only the second country after China to administer 100 crore doses.