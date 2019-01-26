A note from the editors: Why Firstpost, an avowedly-online animal, is going to arrive at your doorstep as a weekly newspaper

Newspapers, we’ve been told, are dead — detritus of the industrial age which have been buried under the great tide of digital information hurtling through cyber-space; drowned out by the screaming on our television sets; made irrelevant by declining attention spans and diminishing interest in reading. Yet, eight years after Firstpost came to life as a digital-only news portal, we’re also arriving at your doorstep as ink on paper.

This is an evolution almost without precedent — a bet against conventional wisdom that tells a story all of its own.

In times that are fractured, in a polity transforming at light speed, there’s more need than ever for quality journalism. Decoding the complex, dramatically changing world around us is perhaps more important than ever before to all our lives.

But, sadly, we’re being drowned in noise.

Firstpost is a new kind of newspaper, designed to address this. Instead of a mundane recounting of events already well-known to readers through digital media, every single article aspires to exceptionality: to offer a unique perspective, to excavate new information, in other words, to bring to life a new story.

Each weekend, Firstpost will bring a carefully-curated collection of original reportage, opinion and analysis, written by a team of distinguished journalists and opinion writers.

Their writing will tease out the trends driving the clutter of events around us; to offer perspectives that challenge conventional wisdom and sloppy thinking; to sift what is genuinely important from the chaff.

Firstpost’s digital life informs our DNA: we are unapologetically contemporary. The eight years of digital learning writing. You’ll find voice and verve, not reams of turgid text.

The newspaper hasn’t been conceived of, moreover, as an alternative to digital. Instead, discerning audiences will be able to experience Firstpost’s journalism on their phones, computers, television sets — and ink-on-paper.

Each element of Firstpost’s pages has been carefully designed to deliver a premium reading experience — to allow our readers to disconnect, for a while, from the digital world, and engage in leisurely, lean-back reading.

For us, it isn’t important to be first with the news — we don’t do journalism in a hurry. Instead, we aim to help you step out of hysterical journeys into hyper-reality that so much of our media experience drags us into: to sit right in the centre, and watch the world spin around.

To subscribe to Firstpost in Delhi and Mumbai at a special invitation price, give a missed call to +91 8744-024-024. Please visit www.firstpost.com to explore our rich bouquet of digital-only subscriptions and special offers.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.