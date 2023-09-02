India

'A long journey ahead': ISRO Chief S Somanath congratulates team for successful launch of Aditya L-1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to the scientists and engineers of ISRO

FP Staff Last Updated:September 02, 2023 13:25:44 IST
ISRO Chief S Somanath.

Following the successful launch of Aditya L-1, ISRO Chairman S Somanath congratulated his team, saying that the spacecraft has a long journey ahead.

“The Aditya L1 spacecraft has been injected in an elliptical orbit…which is intended very precisely by the PSLV,” Somanath said.

He added, “I want to congratulate the PSLV for such a different mission approach today to put Aditya L1 in the right orbit.”

“India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point,” the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to the scientists and engineers of ISRO.

“After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey,” PM Modi said on X.

He added, “Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity.”

Published on: September 02, 2023 13:25:44 IST

