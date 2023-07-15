‘A Frustrated Dynast’: Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi for targeting PM Modi on Manipur, Rafale

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the Rafale deal got him a “ticket to the Bastille Day Parade” while the BJP, hitting back at the Congress leader, dubbed him a “frustrated dynast” and accused him of sullying the ambitious ‘Make in India’ drive.

Union minister Smriti Irani reacted furiously to the Congress leader’s barb at the prime minister over the Rafale purchase and the tense situation in Manipur.

Gandhi tweeted, “Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India’s internal matter. PM hasn’t said a word on either! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade.”

Attacking the former Congress president, Irani tweeted, “A man who seeks international intervention in India’s internal matters, a frustrated dynast who sullies the ‘Make in India’ ambition mocks India when our PM receives a National honour. Rejected by people, he seethes as defence contracts no longer land at the doorstep of the dynasty.”

Irani had defeated Gandhi in his family pocket borough of Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Modi was the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade on Friday during his two-day visit to France where he was also accorded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian and military honour.

The BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi “is leaning on foreign powers, from America to Europe, to settle domestic political scores” and “collaborating with global syndicates that are working to undermine” India’s interests.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the Rafale issue was settled long back by the Supreme Court and asked Gandhi to stop “casting aspersions on constitutional institutions”.