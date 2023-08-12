No matter where one lives or does whatever in life, it is paramount to never forget one’s roots and heritage. Showcasing the same, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan recently took to microblogging site X to share a gratifying clip featuring an Indian boy proudly unfurling the National Flag at his graduation ceremony abroad. When called upon to the stage to receive the fruit of his efforts, in the form of a degree, the boy first remembered the nation. He moved from one place to another with the tricolour placed on his shoulders. He was dressed in a Kurta-dhoti paired with Kolhapuri slippers.

The IAS officer’s video comes in line with motivational content that receives huge appreciation from his followers. Just like the previous clips, the recent video has also gathered interest in inducing nationalistic fervour in Internet users and citizens alike.

He got a degree and won millions heart.❤️ pic.twitter.com/sX25GC9pZI — Awanish Sharan 🇮🇳 (@AwanishSharan) August 11, 2023

Uploaded a day ago, the post amassed over 4.9 lakh views. It also garnered around 26,000 likes. Based on the comments on the post, internet users seemed divided over the issue.

One user remarked, “For a nation, this is 100 times more conspicuously eventful than the cloaked degrees. Proud of you!”

“In addition to earning a degree, he won the hearts of millions of Indians as well. What a proud moment for Indians. Jai Hind,” said another user.

According to a user’s comment, the boy in the clip is Mahesh Narayan. The user wrote, “Mahesh Narayan pure desh ke log aap pe Proud kar rha hai.”

Many others chose the other side of the scenario.

One user commented, “It’s nothing more than a show-off. Proud people don’t study abroad for degrees when we have 100s of institutions here. He knows how to get attention.”

It is nothing but just a show-off. Proud people don't go abroad for degrees when we have 100s of institutions here.

“Bhai IIT me padh lete. Videsh me jake itna tamasha kyo,” wrote another user.

However, this is not the first time that the IFS officer has shared such a heartwarming post. In an earlier upload, he posted a video captioned, “Nobody is less than the other; it just takes hard work.”

“किसी में कोई कमी नहीं होती; बस मेहनत करनी होती है.” What an amazing Video. pic.twitter.com/2jL8LvAOzR — Awanish Sharan 🇮🇳 (@AwanishSharan) July 25, 2023

The IAS officer belongs to the 2009 Batch’s Chhattisgarh Cadre.