96-yr-old Kerala woman tops state-run literacy programme, to receive merit certificate from Pinarayi Vijayan tomorrow

Alappuzha (Kerala): For some people age is literally just a number. Karthiyani Amma, a 96-year-old woman from Alappuzha district is one of them, who topped the Aksharalaksham, a test under the Kerala's literacy programme by scoring 98 percent marks.

The Aksharalaksham is a literacy programme of Kerala State Literacy Mission in which reading, writing and basic mathematical skills are tested.

A total of 43,330 candidates appeared for the examination while 42, 933 of them passed it.

Amma will be given certificate for this feat during a ceremony to be held at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's conference hall in Secretariat on 1 November.

The state-run Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority launched the Aksharalaksham literacy programme on the occasion of Republic Day this year in order to achieve the target of 100 percent literacy and help eradicate illiteracy among marginalised groups like tribals, fisher folks and slum-dwellers in the state.

As per UNESCO norms, Kerala was declared a fully literate state on 18 April, 1991, which means attaining 90 percent literacy.

However, as per the 2011 Census, around 18.5 lakh people were reported to be illiterate in the state that impelled the state government to launch the Aksharalaksham programme.