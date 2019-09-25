You are here:
9 killed in road accident while returning from Army recruitment rally in Haryana’s Jind; police registers case

India Press Trust of India Sep 25, 2019 12:42:07 IST

  • Nine people on way back from an Army recruitment rally were killed when their auto-rickshaw was hit by a truck in Haryana's Jind

  • The driver of the auto-rickshaw was also killed in the accident

  • A case has been registered in connection with the incident, said an official of the Jind-Sadar police station

Chandigarh: Nine people on way back from an Army recruitment rally were killed when their auto-rickshaw was hit by a truck in Haryana's Jind, police said on Wednesday.

Representational image. Reuters

The driver of the auto-rickshaw was also killed in the accident, while another man who was part of the group that took part in the recruitment drive was critically injured, they said.

The accident took place near a village on Jind-Hisar Road late Tuesday evening, police said. Those killed are in the age group of 20-22 years, they said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, said an official of the Jind-Sadar police station.

