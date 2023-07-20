9 dead as speeding Jaguar rams into crowd rescuing victims of Thar-dumper collision on Ahmedabad ISKCON flyover

At least nine people have died and 13 others injured in an accident that occurred on a flyover near ISKCON temple on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Thursday morning.

Two policemen were among those killed in the accident.

#WATCH | 9 people including two policemen have died in the accident. No one is admitted here, said Kripa Patel, Medical Officer, Sola Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/WYQaKOWSS6 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

The accident occurred around 1 am on Thursday when a speeding "Jaguar" car, running at over 100 kmph, ploughed into a crowd gathered there after an accident between two vehicles, police said.

The most horrific accident in #Ahmedabad on ISKCON Bridge 9 people including a constable were killed, youths from Botad, Surendranagar were among the dead. pic.twitter.com/2RH5BlMiy7 — Ishani Parikh (@ishaniparikh) July 20, 2023

Gujarat police has described the accident as a "hit-and-run". The driver of the car — Satya Patel — is among those injured, police said.

"As of now nine people have been declared dead and 13 people are injured in the accident that occurred at 1 am. It was a hit and run caused by a Jaguar car,” a report by The Indian Express quoted sources in the city police control room as saying.

Accident on Iscon flyover, SG highway Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/FjF4GeZGRN — Abhishek Akhani (@AbhishekAkhani) July 19, 2023

As per reports, an SUV, Mahindra Thar, rammed into a dumper from behind leading to chaos on the road with people gathering around the accident site. Later, the speeding Jaguar coming from the Rajpath club area drove into the crowd, which had congregated to help the wounded in the earlier accident.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat | An accident took place at the ISKCON flyover on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway. pic.twitter.com/r4r9ghl3VF — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

Such was the intensity of the speeding car that the people it hit flung 20 to 25 feet away from the spot.

As per local media reports, youth from Botad and Surendranagar were among the dead.

Police have temporarily closed the flyover near ISKCON temple after the accident.

With inputs from agencies