80% Indians have a favourable view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Pew Research

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has been increasing with every passing day. As per the latest survey by Pew Research Centre, about eight-in-ten Indians have a favourable view of the Indian PM.

The survey also found out that roughly seven-in-ten Indians believe that India’s influence in the world is getting stronger in the recent years.

The survey found that 55 per cent of Indians have a very favourable view of PM Modi who has been leading the country since 2014 and has been seeking a third term in the general elections that are scheduled next year.

Just a fifth of Indians have an unfavorable opinion of PM Modi, the survey found.

About 68 per cent of Indians believe that India's influence in the recent years have been getting stronger.

"Those who support the governing parties in the National Democratic Alliance (which includes PM Modi’s party, the BJP) are much more likely to say India’s influence is on the rise," Pew Research Centre report said.

"Men, too, are more likely than women to believe India is getting stronger on the world stage," the report added.

The key findings were from the survey of 30,861 people in 24 countries, including India, conducted between 20 February and 22 May, 2023.

Indians view on Russia

As per the Pew Research Centre survey, many Indians believe that Russia’s global influence has strengthened, with about four-in-ten saying that Russia’s influence in the world has been getting stronger in recent years.

Indians stand out on overall favorability of Russia as the only place among the 24 countries surveyed this year where majorities say they have a favorable opinion of Russia and have confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The survey also found that 65 per cent of the Indian respondents see the US more favorably.

Indians view on China

However, views of Indians on China’s influence in the world are somewhat more mixed, with about four-in-ten also saying that China’s influence has been getting stronger, Pew said.

"In contrast, around three-in-ten Indians say that China’s influence has been getting weaker, more than say the same of any other country asked about. In India, negative views of China have also reached historic highs since the country was last surveyed in 2019. Two-thirds of Indians express an unfavorable opinion of China, making India the only middle-income country where a majority has unfavorable views of China," the survey found.