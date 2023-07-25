718 Myanmar nationals 'illegally' enter Manipur in 2 days, govt asks Assam Rifles to push them back

As Manipur continues to witness tension due to ethnic clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities for over two months, the state is now facing a new issue – the illegal entry of 718 Myanmar nationals via the Indo-Myanmar border. The N Biren Singh-led government in the north-east state has asked the Assam Rifles to immediately “push them back”.

The Manipur government has also sought a detailed report from the border guarding force on how the “refugees” were permitted to “enter illegally” in the state.

The 718 Myanmar nationals – 209 males, 208 females and 301 children – “were allowed to enter India” between 23 and 24 July without “proper travel documents”.

The influx is said to be due to the intensified crackdowns by Junta on resistance forces’ hideouts along India-Myanmar Border with airstrikes

The Assam Rifles had informed the Deputy Commissioner of Chandel district that due to “ongoing clashes” at Khampat in the Chin State of Myanmar, a total of 718 fresh refugees had entered the New Lajang area in Chandel on July 22-23 and sought the presence of a representative for joint verification of the “illegal migrants.”

Raising the issue of “illegal entry” of Myanmar nationals, Lieutenant Col Venkata Ravi Kiran J in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Chandel district in Manipur said that due to ongoing clashes at Khampat in Chin State of Myanmar, a total of 718 fresh refugees have entered the general area of New Lajang of Chandel district on 22 and 23 July.

An Army officer said on 22 July, 13 illegal immigrants – 2 males, 3 females and 8 children – arrived at New Lajang, while on the next day (23 July) the district saw a massive influx of Myanmar nationals with as many as 301 people entering India.

Tension escalates for Manipur

The Manipur government is now said to be concerned about whether arms and ammunition may have been brought along by the group of Myanmar nationals who crossed over to India.

In a communication to the Assam Rifles late on Monday, Manipur chief secretary Vineet Joshi said, Manipur chief secretary Vineet Joshi said: “In connection with similar issues in the past, the State government had clearly informed the Assam Rifles, being border guarding force, to take strict action to prevent entry of Myanmar nationals into Manipur on any ground without valid visa/travel documents as per the instruction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.”

“The state government views the fresh illegal entry of 718 refugees very seriously with utmost sensitivity as the same may have international ramifications more particularly in view of the ongoing law and order issues,” the Manipur government said in a statement.

The Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of Chandel District had been advised to oversee the implementation of the push-back and record biometrics and photographs of all such people.