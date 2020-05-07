7 injured in boiler blast at Neyveli Lignite Corporation's plant in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

A boiler blast at the government-owned Neyveli Lignite Corporation's Thermal power plant in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district has reprotedly injured seven people, media reports have said.

"The accident happened in the evening and the injured workers have been admitted to the hospital," a police official said.

India Today reported that teams of Tamil Nadu Police and fire services are on the spot and monitoring the development. More details on this are awaited.

According to The Times of India, the blast occurred in the Thermal Power Station II of the NLC plant in Cuddalore, which consists of 7 units of 210 MW each. The overall capacity of the thermal station is 1470 MW and the power generated from it is shared by the Southern States viz., Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Pondicherry.

The blast comes on a day when two more industrial mishaps caused injury and deaths elsewhere in India. Gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday and quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius, killed at least 11 people and impacted about 1,000 more.

NLC was among the nine 'Navratna' public sector companies identified by the Government of India that had comparative advantages over other state-run enterprises and which enjoy greater support and autonomy.

In Chhattisgarh's Raipur, seven workers fell ill after inhaling some poisonous gas at a paper mill. The incident occurred at Shakti Paper Mill in Tetla village, where the victims were cleaning an open tank on Wednesday evening. The cause of all three accidents is still under investigation.

With inputs from PTI

