WATCH | School bus-SUV collide on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, children among 6 dead

At least six people died after a speeding SUV collided head-on with a school bus coming from the wrong direction on busy Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

Two children are said to be injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment in a hospital. The condition of an eight-year-old child, injured in the accident, is said to be critical.

The video of the accident was captured on CCTV.

The bodies of those killed in Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident were sent for postmortem.

Two children, women are among those dead in the Ghaziabad accident. Police said there were eight people in the SUV when the accident occurred.

“The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School Bus which is in Noida”, ANI quoted ADCP Traffic Police Ramanand Kushwaha as saying.

Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident

Police said the school bus was empty and was coming from the wrong direction.

“A school bus and a car met with an accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway around 6:00 am today. The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur,” Kushwaha said.

Six dead, 2 injured in the accident near Ghaziabad. https://t.co/Ml1hhRZs8Q — Anand Singh (@Anand_Journ) July 11, 2023

"The people in the car were enroute Gurugram from Meerut. There was a head-on collision. Six people died and two are seriously injured," Kushwaha said.

"The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction," the ADCP Traffic Police added.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP | DCP Dehat Shubham Patel says, "The incident occurred at 6.04 am on Delhi-Meerut Expressway wherein a TUV which had eight people was hit by a school bus that was coming from the wrong direction. Six of the eight people died and two are critically injured -… pic.twitter.com/O6zsLLkwsR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2023

The accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway comes mere hours after at least nine people were killed on the Lucknow-Varanasi Highway.

The accident occurred on Monday when a tanker coming at a high speed collided with a tempo on the Lucknow-Varanasi Highway near Mohanganj market in the Leelapur police station area in Pratapgarh.

With inputs from agencies