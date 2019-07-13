56-year-old man dies in Kolkata after his hand gets stuck between doors of a metro train

Kolkata: A 56-year-old man died on Saturday after his hand got stuck between two doors of a metro train which started moving soon after, from Park Street station here, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sajal Kanjilal, a resident of Kasba area of Kolkata, they said.

"There has been an unfortunate incident at Park Street station at 6.42 pm. While boarding a Kabi Subhash-bound train, a passenger's hand got stuck between the doors," a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

"General manager, Metro, PC Sharma, has ordered a high-level inquiry to look into the possible causes of the lapse, including why the sensors of the door did not function," she said. The train was immediately stopped and its power supply switched off. The passengers were evacuated, she added.

Metro services were briefly suspended following the mishap. Several passengers also assembled at the Park Street station, accusing Metro Railway authorities of mismanagement and demanding action.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the incident as "very unfortunate" and ordered a police inquiry into it. She also asked state Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim to rush to the spot and assure Kanjilal's family of full cooperation from the government.

