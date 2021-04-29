According to a study conducted by the Delhi-based Institute of Perception Studies, as many as 101 journalists have succumbed to COVID-19 between 1 April, 2020 and 28 April, 2021. Uttar Pradesh has seen the maximum number of verified deaths, followed by Telangana and Maharashtra.

April 2021 has been the worst for journalists in India, with 52 deaths being reported in just 28 days (data available till 28 April). This implies that on an average, two journalists have died everyday this month. According to a study conducted by the Delhi-based Institute of Perception Studies, as many as 101 journalists have succumbed to COVID-19 between 1 April, 2020 and 28 April, 2021. Additionally, over 50 journalists have passed away due to COVID-related complications since January 2021.

This data comes as India continues to see a new high in COVID-19 cases, since the last few days, with over 3 lakh cases being reported every day. As per the data from the health ministry, the country on Thursday created yet another grim record with 3,79,257 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 1,83,76,524.

This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far, and the eighth consecutive day when India has recorded more than 3 lakh cases. India also recorded 3,645 deaths in a day for the first time, taking the toll to 2,04,832. The number of active cases has crossed the 30-lakh mark.

But experts say those numbers, however staggering, represent just a fraction of the real reach of the virus’ spread, which has thrown this country into emergency mode. “It’s a complete massacre of data,” said Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan who has been following India closely, told the New York Times. “From all the modeling we’ve done, we believe the true number of deaths is two to five times what is being reported,” she added.

Media channels and organisations have been working non-stop since the onset of the pandemic in India, trying to collate and verify the actual number of deaths in the country. Journalists are not only reporting on the national health crisis, but confronting it, on a daily basis, which has taken a toll on them.

The study conducted by Rate The Debate, an initiative of the Institute of Perception Studies, New Delhi, found that 56 journalists have succumbed to the virus in the last four months this year, from 1 January to 28 April, 52 of these deaths were reported in the month of April alone. This implies, on average, over two journalists have died every day this month.

Speaking to Firstpost, Dr Kota Neelima, founder of, Rate The Debate, said that the data was collected with the intention of holding journalists' lives accountable and to show citizens the “cost at which news was being assimilated”. She shared the data updated as of 28 April with Firspost, which is given below:

Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April, 2020 to 28 April, 2021: 101

Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April, 2020 to 31 December, 2020 : 45

Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 January, 2021 to 28 April, 2021: 56

Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April, 2021 to 28 April, 2021: 52

Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths, state-wise breakup from 1 April, 2020 to 28 April, 2021:

State No of deaths Uttar Pradesh 19 Telangana 17 Maharashtra 13 Delhi 8 Odisha 9 Andhra Pradesh 6 Tamil Nadu 4 Assam 4

The list of 101 journalists in India who lost their lives due to COVID-19 .

(Updated until 28 April, 2021)

Sr No State Name of Journalist Media Organisation 1 Andhra Pradesh Srinivasa Rao Prajashakti Daily 2 Surya Prakash Vikas Parvada 3 M Parthasarathy CVR News Channel 4 Narayanam Seshacharyulu Eenadu 5 Chandrashekar Naidu NTV 6 P Tataiah NA 7 Assam Golap Saikia All India Radio 8 Jadu Chutia Moranhat Press club president 9 Dhaneshwar Rabha Rural Reporter 10 Ashim Dutta NA 11 Bihar Krishna Mohan Sharma Times of India 12 Ram Prakash Gupta Danik Jagran 13 Arun Kumar Verma Prasar Bharti 14 Chandigarh Davinder Pal Singh PTC News 15 Chhattisgarh Pradeep Arya Journalist and Cartoonist 16 Delhi Kapil Datta Hindustan Times 17 Yogesh Kumar Doordarshan 18 Radhakrishna Muralidhar The Wire 19 Ashish Yechury News Laundry 20 Chanchal Pal Chauhan Times of India 21 Manglesh Dabral Freelance 22 Rajiv Katara Kadambini Magazine 23 Kakoli Bhattacharya NA 24 Haryana Rakesh Taneja NA 25 Himachal Pradesh Ravinder Kumar Dainik Jagran 26 Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Shafi Naqsbandi Jehadi Akbar 27 Karnataka Pavan Hettur Prajavani 28 Somashekhar Yadavatti Samayukta Karnataka 29 Kerala D Vijayamohan Malayala Manorama 30 Madhya Pradesh Kamal Dixit Freelance 31 Manoj Binwal Prajatantra 32 Harish Choubey Dainik Bhaskar 33 Maharashtra Ms Fatima R Zakaria Freelance 34 Pandurang Raikar TV9 35 Kailassinh Pardeshi Saamana 36 Jairam Sawant Dainik Sagar 37 Haresh Munwani Veteran sports journalist 38 Javed Jivani Former Arab News staffer 39 Ashok Churi Palghar Times 40 Roshan Dias TV9 41 Rahul Dolare NA 42 Vivek Bendre The Hindu 43 Sachin Shine NA 44 Sukhnandan Gavai NA 45 Jairam Sawant NA 46 Odisha Jatish Khamari Sambad 47 Amjad Badshah Digital Platform 48 Govinda Behera News 6 49 Manoj Sahoo Nitidin 50 Karunakar Sahu Anupam Bharat 51 Prabir Pradhan News18 Odia news channel 52 K CH Ratnam Eenadu 53 Priyadarshi Patnaik The Samaja 54 Prabir Kumar Pradhan News18 (Odia) 55 Puducherry K Dharmaraj Polymer TV 56 Punjab Ashwani Kapoor Punjab Kesari 57 Naresh Bajaj Sach Kahoon 58 Tamil Nadu E Velmurugan Cameraman/Raj TV 59 V Shrikanth PTI 60 Ramanathan Reporter Private News Channel 61 Florent C Pereira Journalist-actor 62 Telangana Chintha Nagaraju Eenadu 63 K Amaranath News of Indian Journalists Union 64 P Ramesh Freelance 65 Bura Ramesh Freelance 66 Jayaprakash Freelance 67 Srinivas Andhra Jyoti 68 Sainath 99tv 69 Madiraju Giri ABN Andhra Jyothi 70 Ramzan Ali Eenadu 71 Syed Shabaz TTV 72 Sridhar Dharmasanam Maa Hyderabad 73 Sammi Reddy Vaartha 74 Kondra Srinivas Goud Hindi Milap 75 Ramachandra Rao Sakshi 76 Ms Kalpana Bathukamma TV 77 D Manoj TV5 news 78 D Ashok Andhra Bhoomi 79 Tripura Jitendra Debbarma Chini Khorang 80 Tanmoy Chakraborty Local Digital News Channel 81 Uttar Pradesh Ms Tavishi Srivastva The Pioneer 82 Neelanshu Shukla India Today 83 Vinay Srivastava Freelance 84 Pankaj Kulshreshtha -NA- 85 Pankaj Shukla Rajsatta Express 86 Ami Adhar Nidar Dainik Jagran 87 Himanshu Joshi UNI 88 Ankit Shukla Dainik Jagran 89 Pramod Shrivastava NA 90 Durga Prasad Shukla Amar Ujala 91 Sachchidananda Gupta “Sacche” Jadid Amal 92 Brijendra Patel Hindustan 93 Shivanandan Sahu Punjab Kesari Digital 94 Prashant Saxena Digital Journalist 95 Rohitash Gupta Freelance 96 Ankit Shukla Dainik Jagran 97 Raju Mishra Senior Journalist 98 Anil Srivastava Dainik Jagran 99 Saket Suman Janta TV 100 West Bengal Ronny Roy Aajkaal 101 Kishore Bhimani Cricket journalist

As per the research, Uttar Pradesh has seen the maximum number of verified deaths, followed by Telangana and Maharashtra.

Speaking about the data and the process used to verify it, Kota explained that the team followed a strict and laborious process to verify each name. “We follow the 3-step verification: Data collection, cross-checking, and making personal calls. We are 100 percent sure that the names mentioned in our list are that of journalists who have died due to COVID-19 only. Even though there are multiple lists doing rounds over the number of scribes who have died in the past year, our list exclusively reports on the ones who have passed away due to COVID-19 .”

Talking about the issues faced while collecting data, Kota said one of the main problems that came was to define who exactly fell under the category of being a “journalist”.

”Traditionally, a journalist is considered as someone who is in the front of the camera, an anchor or reporter, or a byline. But that is not true. There is an entire team behind that news report you see on TV, a researcher, a cameraman, a technician, and various other departments. As per me, anyone who is involved in this process of news, should be considered as a journalist,” said Kota.

Rate the Debate has also written a letter to chief ministers of various states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and even the Central government, urging them to vaccinate all journalists immediately. Even though journalists are considered as essential service, they are not counted as frontline workers. The Editors Guild of India earlier this month had urged the Union government to declare journalists as frontline workers and ensure priority vaccination.

The data collated by Rate The Debate has been inclusive to include anyone who is working in the field of news, including stringers, freelancers, photojournalists, and citizen journalists as a journalist and has taken their death into account.

“Incidentally, most of the deaths recorded on our list are journalists from print and digital media, who are not considered traditional reporters as we don’t see them on TV.” added Kota.

Another problem faced while verifying data was to collect names of those journalists working in remote areas and interior parts of states, where deaths were not being reported and accessibility was less. As prominent journalist Rana Ayyub noted, “Some of the best journalists in India covering the COVID devastation are not on Twitter, Instagram etc. Away from the din of social media, they strive to get us the truth while being vulnerable to ‘punishment’ by state governments.”

Some of the best journalists in India covering the covid devastation are not on twitter, insta etc. Away from the din of social media, they strive to get us the truth while being vulnerable to 'punishment' by state govt's and no access to legal protection or healthcare. 🙏 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 27, 2021

“The data you see is just about half of the data we’ve actually collected. We haven’t been able to verify the deaths, but the death has occurred. If you can see about 70 names on the list, we actually received over 150-160 names, but they couldn’t be verified by our team and hence have been left out from the list” Kota noted.

When asked if there was a certain age-group that was affected the most while researching for the data, Kota noted that there were senior journalists who had succumbed to COVID-19 in their late sixties and junior reporters in their thirties. “There was no specific age group, but factors like availability of ICU beds and oxygen in their respective states have played a major role.”

In a harrowing example, a journalist from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Vinay Srivastava, had tested positive for COVID-19 , but couldn’t get a test or medical care. In a tweet on 16 April, he made an appeal for help, saying his oxygen levels were declining, and tagged local officials. He died ten days later.

#CMYogiAdityanath आपके राज्ये में डॉक्टर अस्पताल और पाठलाभः सब निरंकुश हो गए है मैं 65 की आयु का हु इसके साथ मुझे स्पोंतलिटेस्ट भी है जिसकी वजह से मेरे ऑक्सीजन घाट के 52 हो गया है और कोई भी हॉस्पिटल लैब एवं डॉ फ़ोन नही उठा रहे — Vinay Srivastava (@VinaySr18286715) April 16, 2021

In another incident from UP, a 36-year-old local journalist from Bareilly, passed away to COVID-19 in his house. His family alleged that they were not able to arrange a hospital bed or proper treatment, according to Times Of India.

The lack of government data of any kind on the number of deaths that are being reported in the media fraternity has posed another challenge for the research. “Numbers are everything! Numbers help us keep accountability and humanise the deaths, by taking note of each death lost due to the pandemic. With no government data, we had to start from square one and collect data from crowdsourcing and verifying each and every death personally,” said Kota.

Currently, the team is in the process of verifying in excess of 40 (and counting) more claims of journalist deaths due to COVID-19 as the numbers keep rising day-by-day, noted Kota.

This research was put together with the aim that even if the government does not think it's necessary to keep tabs on the journalist lives lost in this pandemic, Rate the Debate on behalf of the media community, will keep tabs and update its data on it, “till no more journalist deaths are reported.”