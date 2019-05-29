51% fall in number of girls between age 15-19 getting married in India, finds report: India's performance improves in child health, education

New Delhi: The number of girls in India in the age group of 15-19 years who are currently married is down 51 percent since 2000, and the country's average performance across a set of indicators related to child health, education, labour, marriage and violence has improved, a new report has said.

According to the Global Childhood Report released by UK-based NGO Save the Children, India, with its score on Childhood Index up 137 points, from 632 to 769, has also cut teen births by 63 percent since 2000 and 75 percent since 1990. The index score reflects the average level of performance across a set of eight indicators related to child health, education, labour, marriage, childbirth and violence.

"This reduction has resulted in over 2 million fewer teen births in India now compared to 2000 (3.5 million v/s 1.4 million), meaning progress in India alone accounts for nearly three-quarters of the global reduction in adolescent births during this period," the report said. The number of girls in India in the age group of 15-19 years who are currently married, is down 51 percent since 2000 and 63 percent since 1990. "Had rates remained unchanged, there would be 9 million more married girls in India today," it said.

However, even today child marriage prevalence is higher in rural areas as compared to urban areas as these figures are 14.1 percent and 6.9 percent for rural and urban areas respectively for age group 15-19 years, the report says. "India's gains on its indicators will surely have a multitude effect on the next generation to come. However, while we see progress as per the data in the national averages, we urgently need to focus on narrowing the gaps between rural and urban areas and between people living in different wealth profiles." Bidisha Pillai, CEO of Save The Children, said.

"Much remains to be done to reach the most deprived children who tend to be the furthest behind and are always the hardest to reach. Development policies and programmes formulated for children must ensure that there is special focus on children belonging to the vulnerable social groups, households in poverty, and children staying in states performing low on development indicators," she said.

A comparison of End of Childhood Index scores, that evaluates 176 countries on children's access to health care, education, nutrition and protection from 'childhood enders' like child labour and child marriage, finds the overall situation for children has improved in 173 countries since 2000, the report added.