Over 5,000 flights to be cancelled with Mumbai airport runway to close for repairs: Here are the dates on which aircraft won't ply

The runway at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport will be shut between 7 February and 30 March for repairs.
The runway will undergo repairs between 11 am and 5 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, leading to the cancellation of 240 flights daily and a total of 5,520 flights till the repairs conclude.
On a daily basis, the Mumbai airport handles 950 incoming flights and 36 flights every hour. The main runway has the capacity to take up to 50 flights per hour. With the runway closure, air fares are expected to shoot up, according to a Times Now report.
Next month, there will be a similar closure of operations at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport owing to the Aero India Show.
|Date
|Day
|Closure period
|7-Feb
|Thursday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|9-Feb
|Saturday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|12-Feb
|Tuesday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|14-Feb
|Thursday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|16-Feb
|Saturday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|19-Feb
|Tuesday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|21-Feb
|Thursday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|23-Feb
|Saturday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|26-Feb
|Tuesday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|28-Feb
|Thursday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|2-Mar
|Saturday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|5-Mar
|Tuesday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|7-Mar
|Thursday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|9-Mar
|Saturday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|12-Mar
|Tuesday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|14-Mar
|Thursday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|16-Mar
|Saturday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|19-Mar
|Tuesday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|21-Mar
|Thursday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|23-Mar
|Saturday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|26-Mar
|Tuesday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|28-Mar
|Thursday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
|30-Mar
|Saturday
|11:00 to 17:00 hrs
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 13:27:28 IST