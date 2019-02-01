Over 5,000 flights to be cancelled with Mumbai airport runway to close for repairs: Here are the dates on which aircraft won't ply

The runway at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport will be shut between 7 February and 30 March for repairs.

The runway will undergo repairs between 11 am and 5 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, leading to the cancellation of 240 flights daily and a total of 5,520 flights till the repairs conclude.

On a daily basis, the Mumbai airport handles 950 incoming flights and 36 flights every hour. The main runway has the capacity to take up to 50 flights per hour. With the runway closure, air fares are expected to shoot up, according to a Times Now report.

Next month, there will be a similar closure of operations at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport owing to the Aero India Show.

Date Day Closure period 7-Feb Thursday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 9-Feb Saturday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 12-Feb Tuesday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 14-Feb Thursday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 16-Feb Saturday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 19-Feb Tuesday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 21-Feb Thursday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 23-Feb Saturday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 26-Feb Tuesday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 28-Feb Thursday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 2-Mar Saturday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 5-Mar Tuesday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 7-Mar Thursday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 9-Mar Saturday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 12-Mar Tuesday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 14-Mar Thursday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 16-Mar Saturday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 19-Mar Tuesday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 21-Mar Thursday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 23-Mar Saturday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 26-Mar Tuesday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 28-Mar Thursday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs 30-Mar Saturday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs

