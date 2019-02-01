Budget 2019
Over 5,000 flights to be cancelled with Mumbai airport runway to close for repairs: Here are the dates on which aircraft won't ply

India FP Staff Feb 01, 2019 13:27:28 IST

The runway at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport will be shut between 7 February and 30 March for repairs.

The runway will undergo repairs between 11 am and 5 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, leading to the cancellation of 240 flights daily and a total of 5,520 flights till the repairs conclude.

On a daily basis, the Mumbai airport handles 950 incoming flights and 36 flights every hour. The main runway has the capacity to take up to 50 flights per hour. With the runway closure, air fares are expected to shoot up, according to a Times Now report.

Next month, there will be a similar closure of operations at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport owing to the Aero India Show.

Date Day Closure period
7-Feb Thursday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
9-Feb Saturday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
12-Feb Tuesday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
14-Feb Thursday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
16-Feb Saturday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
19-Feb Tuesday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
21-Feb Thursday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
23-Feb Saturday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
26-Feb Tuesday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
28-Feb Thursday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
2-Mar Saturday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
5-Mar Tuesday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
7-Mar Thursday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
9-Mar Saturday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
12-Mar Tuesday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
14-Mar Thursday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
16-Mar Saturday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
19-Mar Tuesday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
21-Mar Thursday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
23-Mar Saturday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
26-Mar Tuesday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
28-Mar Thursday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs
30-Mar Saturday 11:00 to 17:00 hrs

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 13:27:28 IST

